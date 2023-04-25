OnePlus’s first ever tablet- OnePlus Pad, now available for pre-order starting at noon on April 28th

OnePlus’s first ever tablet- OnePlus Pad, now available for pre-order starting at...

OnePlus, the global technology brand unveiled its first-ever flagship Tablet – the OnePlus Pad, marking its debut in the tablet segment. The OnePlus Pad is an ultimate entertainment engine with a smooth display, great audio supported by a powerful chipset, a long-lasting battery, super-fast charging, multitasking features and much more.

With optimized hardware and software features, the OnePlus Pad is a perfect choice for busy, multitasking users. The device is India’s first tablet that is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, which sports a Cortex-X2 core clocked at up to 3.05GHz. It is a high-end SoC by embracing the latest and most advanced TSMC N4 (4nm-class) production process, basing on Arm’s latest V9 architecture. It enables OnePlus Pad with a sizable 35% performance advantage and 35% power efficiency. Working on a tablet is becoming an easy and convenient choice for users.

OnePlus Pad boasts a unified metal body, 2.5D round edge, and cambered frame design, for great handleability. It has a massive 11.61-inch 144 Hz Read-Fit display with an industry-first 7:5 screen ratio and the highest ever 144Hz refresh rate in a tablet, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos support. It also sports a large, long-lasting 9510mAh battery for long uninterrupted usage.

Starting from 28th April 2023 at 12 pm, users in India can pre-order the flagship OnePlus Pad starting at INR 37, 999. The flagship pad will also be available in an exclusive sale for the OnePlus community in limited OnePlus Experience stores on 1 May while open sale begins starting from 2 May, 2023 at 12 pm.

Availability and Pricing:

Variant Pricing 8GB + 128GB INR 37,999 12GB + 256GB INR 39,999

Customers can purchase the tablet from Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app and offline through OnePlus Experience stores & select Reliance and Croma stores.

Following are the offers that will be available for the customers on the purchase of the OnePlus Pad: