OnePlus’s first ever tablet- OnePlus Pad, now available for pre-order starting at noon on April 28th

OnePlus, the global technology brand unveiled its first-ever flagship Tablet – the OnePlus Pad, marking its debut in the tablet segment. The OnePlus Pad is an ultimate entertainment engine with a smooth display, great audio supported by a powerful chipset, a long-lasting battery, super-fast charging, multitasking features and much more.
With optimized hardware and software features, the OnePlus Pad is a perfect choice for busy, multitasking users. The device is India’s first tablet that is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, which sports a Cortex-X2 core clocked at up to 3.05GHz. It is a high-end SoC by embracing the latest and most advanced TSMC N4 (4nm-class) production process, basing on Arm’s latest V9 architecture. It enables OnePlus Pad with a sizable 35% performance advantage and 35% power efficiency. Working on a tablet is becoming an easy and convenient choice for users.
OnePlus Pad boasts a unified metal body, 2.5D round edge, and cambered frame design, for great handleability. It has a massive 11.61-inch 144 Hz Read-Fit display with an industry-first 7:5 screen ratio and the highest ever 144Hz refresh rate in a tablet, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos support. It also sports a large, long-lasting 9510mAh battery for long uninterrupted usage.
Starting from 28th April 2023 at 12 pm, users in India can pre-order the flagship OnePlus Pad starting at INR 37, 999. The flagship pad will also be available in an exclusive sale for the OnePlus community in limited OnePlus Experience stores on 1 May while open sale begins starting from 2 May, 2023 at 12 pm.
Availability and Pricing:
|Variant
|Pricing
|8GB + 128GB
|INR 37,999
|12GB + 256GB
|INR 39,999
Customers can purchase the tablet from Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app and offline through OnePlus Experience stores & select Reliance and Croma stores.
Following are the offers that will be available for the customers on the purchase of the OnePlus Pad:
- Get instant discount of INR 2000 on the OnePlus Pad, on purchase through ICICI Bank Credit Cards, Debit Cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus Experience Stores and select partner stores.
- Up to 12 months No Cost EMI starting from INR 3166/month on the OnePlus Pad, on purchase using major credit cards on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus Experience Stores and select Reliance and Croma stores.
- Buyers would also get a free Folio case worth INR 1,499 on pre-orders on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Selected OnePlus Experience stores, Selected Reliance and Croma stores, preorders will start at 12:00 PM IST on 28th April.
- Under the OnePlus Xchange Program, buyers save an additional INR 5000 on the exchange of OnePlus smartphones or INR 3000 on the exchange of select smartphones and tablets.
- RCC linked device members can avail an additional INR 2000 discount on purchase of the OnePlus Pad via the RCC benefit section on their OnePlus smartphone. This offer is valid from 25 April, 2023 for a limited period of time.