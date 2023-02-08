OnePlus welcomes 2023 with the launch of four flagship products

Leading technology brand OnePlus debuted its first four flagship products of 2023: the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone; the OnePlus Bus Pro 2 earbuds; the OnePlus Pad; and the OnePlus Featuring 81 Pro keyboard. Embodying OnePlus’s ‘Never Settle’ motto, the latest products are distinguished by purposeful designs, industry-leading technology, and advanced interconnectivity with the brand’s ecosystem. OnePlus also revealed that its next concept phone, featuring industry-first technology, would be revealed at MWC 2023.

“OnePlus’s expanding portfolio reflects the company’s unique 1+4+X strategy,” explains Pete Lau, founder of OnePlus, senior vice president and chief of product at OPPO and OnePlus. “‘1’ represents the flagship smartphone, while ‘4’ signifies supporting ecosystem devices such as TVs, earbuds, watches, and tablets. ‘X’ represents a whole world of products which connect to the OnePlus ecosystem to build a superior digital life. The launch of these latest products reinforces OnePlus’s position as a pioneer in digital devices and technology.”

OnePlus 11 5G

Combining an extremely fast and smooth experience with effortless imaging and modern elegance design, the latest OnePlus 11 5G is a well-rounded flagship fit for 2023.

Extreme Fast and Smooth Experience That Lasts

OnePlus 11 5G provides an extremely fast and smooth experience through its powerful Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, delivering increased CPU and GPU speeds (35% and 25% respectively), along with improved power efficiency, as well as delivering support for Realtime Hardware-enabled Ray Tracing.

OnePlus 11 5G also comes with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM memory and OnePlus’s own RAM-Vita technology to allow for as many as 44 applications to be active on the OnePlus 11 at the same time. A 100W SUPERVOOC fast-charging system, coupled with a 5000 mAh dual-cell battery, prolongs the battery’s lifespan and provides users full peace of mind during extended use. The OnePlus 11 5G takes only 25 minutes to charge from 1% to 100% battery capacity courtesy of its 100W SUPERVOOC fast-charging technology.

OnePlus 11 5G is also built to provide a long-term fast and smooth experience, with certifications including TÜV SÜD 48-month Fluency Rating A, TÜV SÜD Precise Touching S Rating, SGS Perceived Fluency A+, and TÜV Rheinland for Safe Charging and Usage. OnePlus 11 5G is also the first OnePlus device that will receive four major OxygenOS updates and five years of security updates.

In addition, OnePlus 11 5G is the first Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 device to be approved as Snapdragon Spaces™ Ready, allowing developers to bring their XR ideas to life and to explore the full potential of wearable AR.

Excellence in Display and Audio

OnePlus 11 5G invites users to see the world in its full vibrancy and colour thanks to its 6.7-inch 2K 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED Display with LTPO 3.0. LTPO 3.0 is a self-developed technology that saves energy and adapts refresh rates according to the specific use, ensuring consistency and clarity regardless of the content. The display of OnePlus 11 5G is certified by SGS Low Blue Light Ex.

The OnePlus 11 5G is one of the first Android smartphones to be transformed by Dolby Vision to elevate every mobile experience with stunning picture that brings your on-the-go entertainment to life. OnePlus 11 5G is also equipped with the Dual “Reality” Speakers and support Dolby Atomos, which takes the audio experience to a new level, both via onboard speakers or Bluetooth headphones.

Effortless Imaging

OnePlus 11 5G’s triple-camera system accurately records each moment and naturally enhances images. Equipped with an IMX890 50MP main sensor, IMX709 32MP portrait lens, and IMX581 48MP ultra-wide camera, the device meets the needs of every aspiring photographer. The 3rd Generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile on OnePlus 11 5G features Natural Colour Calibration with Hasselblad supported by a 13-channel multi-spectral sensor for light-colour identification, as well as Hasselblad Portrait Mode to provide almost DSLR-like depth-tracking, natural bokeh, and light flare effects.

OnePlus 11 5G is also equipped with the latest iteration of OnePlus’s inhouse TurboRAW HDR algorithm to capture scenes with pristine HDR clarity and wide dynamic range.

Modern Elegance Design

Embodying modern elegance, the sleek OnePlus 11 5G strikes a careful balance between purposeful design and creative individuality.

Users can choose between Titan Black or Eternal Green. Evoking a refined rawness, the Titan Black edition uses Matte Frosted Glass to create an irresistibly smooth, but sturdy, hand-held feeling. Meanwhile, inspired by the shades of the rainforest dusk, the Eternal Green version brings a vibrancy to the sleek-smooth exterior while an internal layering treatment works to reduce fingerprint stains.

To improve the phone’s ergonomics, OnePlus engineers focused on the overall curvature to ensure all surfaces are on a similar plane and greatly improving the in-hand feel by almost eliminating any bumps.

Pricing and Availability

In India, the OnePlus 11 5G will go on sale on 14 February at OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores and Amazon.in. The device will retail at INR 56,999 for the 8+128GB variant and INR 61,999 for the 16+256GB variant. Eager fans can also pre-order the device on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, and Amazon.in starting 7th February 2023.

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro

The new OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro serves as an extension of the premium Q Series portfolio which debuted in 2019, with the launch of the OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro. The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is set to offer flagship level smart TV performance with smarter features, best-in-class display and immersive sound quality, while serving as the ideal entertainment and gaming hub.

Equipped with flagship-level 4K QLED display technology and an industry-leading wide color gamut of DCI-P3 97%, the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro comes with highly optimized display quality with Gamma Engine Ultra, and also brings a full array of 120 local dimming zones that boosts visuals with deep contrasts. The new OnePlus TV further offers sublime smoothness with 120 Hz Refresh Rate and MEMC Technology, bringing incredible viewing experience.

Additionally, the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro also offers the most powerful sound system in the OnePlus TV segment, delivering a combined 70W output, Co-tuned with Dynaudio, the Danish loudspeaker maker, as well as powered by Dolby Atmos and a punchy 30W subwoofer amplifying the bass with finesse, bringing in a truly immersive audio experience. The new OnePlus TV offers all of the above, along with a series of seamless smarter features, and much more, thereby further strengthening the brand’s connected ecosystem portfolio in India.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2

Designed in collaboration with industry-renowned partners, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 takes audio quality to new heights with cinema-worthy sound, intuitive features and premium design.

Spatial Audio for Android Users

Setting a new industry standard, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is the first earbuds to offer spatial audio stability and compatibility for Android users. Spatial audio technology simulates the surround-sound experience of a cinema, fully immersing users in the entertainment.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 holds the distinction of being one of the first True Wireless Stereo earbuds to adopt Google’s signature spatial audio function developed for Android 13. Under the Android 13 framework, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 also unlocks the immersive multi-dimensional experience for multi-channel audio source on YouTube and Disney+.

Sound Partnerships

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 also boast an equalizer EQ tuned by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer, allowing users to adjust the balance of frequency components to match Hans’ signature taste and musical styles. Named “Soundscape”, the customized EQ invites audiophiles to enjoy the full orchestral sound of a classical symphony or the multi-layered reverberations of an action film.

OnePlus also entered an exclusive partnership with Danish loudspeaker manufacturer Dynaudio to co-create the MelodyBoost™ Dual Drivers. The 11mm+6mm dual driver technology steadily delivers low frequency for a deeper, fuller, and more texture dynamic bass, as well as the pristine vocal. The earbuds also feature one Dynaudio default EQ and three customized EQs namely Bold, Serenade and Bass, enabling users to listen to every song with its original pure sounds.

A Quiet Revolution

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 features the industry-leading TUV-certified Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) function, eliminating ambient noise up to 48dB. For added flexibility, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 boasts a transparency mode that, once active, allows users to engage in a clear conversation with people around them, even with the earbuds on.

Designed for worry-free listening, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 delivers up to 39 hours of music playback with multiple additional charges in the case. To maintain a fast and smooth streaming experience, the next-generation earbuds feature LHDC 4.0, Bluetooth 5.3 LE audio and dual connection.

Pricing and Availability

In India, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will go on sale on 14 February at for INR 9,999. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2R will only be available in India for INR 9,999.

OnePlus Pad

Designed to bring a fast and smooth experience to tablet users, OnePlus Pad is the company’s first ever tablet.

Iconic OnePlus Design

OnePlus Pad has the same iconic, elegant and purposeful design OnePlus is famous for. In a first for a tablet, the front of OnePlus Pad uses a 2.5D rounded edge and has an 88% screen-to-body ratio thanks to a super slim 6.54mm bezel and a cambered frame and is designed to feel light and easy to hold for extended periods. The screen is wrapped in a unified metal body constructed from aluminium alloy, engraved with OnePlus’s own Star Orbit engraving technology, and features a centred rear camera to give users a great experience.

OnePlus Pad will be available in Halo Green, a stunning shade designed to blend the vibrancy of life with the vastness of space.

Superior Efficiency

With optimised hardware and software features, OnePlus Pad is a multitasking juggernaut. OnePlus Pad is powered by the latest Dimensity 9000 chipset, the first mobile chip to sport a Cortex-X2 core clocked at up to 3.05GHz, and comes with up to 12GB RAM and RAM-Vita allowing users to juggle apps with ease.

OnePlus Pad has a 9510mAh battery designed to give over 14.5 hours of video watching and 1 month standby life and comes with 67W SUPERVOOC charging to give a full charge with 80 minutes. Furthermore, OnePlus Pad supports seamless connection to OnePlus smartphones running the latest version of OxygenOS and can also automatically connect to the internet through the phone.

Prominent Entertainment

OnePlus Pad is designed for total entertainment with an 11.61in screen featuring Dolby Vision support, an industry-first 7:5 ratio and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, the highest in a tablet. The unique screen allows for more lines of an ebook to be visible at once, more rows of a spreadsheet to be visible at once or, combined with the high refresh rate, a better than ever gaming experience.

OnePlus Pad is also an audio powerhouse, supporting Dolby Atmos and using OnePlus’s own omni bearing sound field technology which intelligently identifies the screen direction and automatically switches between left and right audio channels for a more immersive sound.

OnePlus Pad also comes with the OnePlus Stylo and OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard. More information about OnePlus Pad, including availability and pricing, will be available in the coming weeks.

OnePlus Featuring 81 Pro Keyboard

Co-created with the OnePlus online community and designed based on their feedback, the OnePlus Featuring 81 Pro Keyboard is the brand’s first mechanical keyboard and is fully-customizable. It is the first keyboard in the industry to feature Marble-mallow keycaps, which use a patented thermoplastic elastomer to produce a springy bounce with each press and give users optimal comfort and functionality.

OnePlus has worked with leading keyboard brand Keychron to create a keyboard layout and connection that synchs with multiple operating systems, including MacOS, Windows and Linux.

The meticulously crafted aluminium body delivers a lightweight yet flawlessly responsive experience. Ultra-precise CNC aluminium manufacturing evokes a refreshing coolness while the robust build is crafted for durability.

Since launching nine years ago, OnePlus has built a reputation as an innovative leader in the technology industry. In 2023, OnePlus will continue to evolve and expand its portfolio with the addition of these four premium products. While the demands of users will change, OnePlus’s brand promise to deliver fast and smooth experiences remains steadfast.

More information about OnePlus Featuring 81 Pro Keyboard, including availability and pricing, will be available in the coming weeks.