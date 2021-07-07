The OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition is here finally, a few months after it was first announced together with the OnePlus Watch. The Chinese company has now stated the Limited Edition version of its first smart wearable offering is all set to be available in the country from today itself, June 7, 2021.

The company is also claiming its Cobalt Limited Edition offering is unlike any in the market given the unique watch face it comes with. Of course, that isn’t all as the smartwatch also comes with sapphire glass on top for enhanced protection. The cobalt alloy, which the company described as a special hypoallergenic material has double the strength of stainless steel while also being a lot more resistant to corrosive forces too.

Yet another unique feature of the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition model is the Mohs 9 rating that it has been accorded for being extra bright while having a high degree of resistance against scratches. These apart, the special edition watch has all the goodies that the OnePlus Watch stands for, which includes 5ATM + IP68 water resistance, and support for 110 types of workout routines. The smartwatch is also extremely energy efficient too and can last up to two weeks on a single charge.

Price and availability

Coming to price, the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition can be yours for Rs. 19,999. The smart wearable is going to be available exclusively from OnePlus outlets, which include the official OnePlus India website, OnePlus Store app, and the OnePlus Experience Stores.

Pre-orders are now being accepted via OnePlus.in or the OnePlus Store App against a deposit of Rs. 1,000 from July 7 till July 10, 2021. Once buyers receive the confirmation of the availability of the smartwatch, the remaining payment has to be made from July 12 to July 14, 2021.

As always, there are a few introductory offers applicable too, which include a flat Rs. 1,000 off if the purchase is made via HDFC cards. The offer applies to EMI transactions too and will be valid till September 15, 2021. Holders of American Express cards too are eligible for a 5 percent cashback offer.