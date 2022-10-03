OnePlus Unveils the First Nord Watch

Global technology brand OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Nord Watch, the first wearable under the Nord category. The OnePlus Nord category was launched to make the OnePlus fast and smooth experience more accessible to users at an affordable price. In line with that, Nord further expanded the category this year with the launch of Nord Buds and Nord Buds CE. Made from waterproof and weatherproof material, the OnePlus Nord Watch is equipped with a dedicated health and fitness tracker, and a battery that can last up to 10 days.

Fast and Smooth Experience

Underneath a gorgeous exterior, the OnePlus Nord Watch comes with a 4.52cm (1.78-inch) AMOLED display. Its speedy refresh rate of 60 Hz and HD resolution complement your daily life with ample response time and a clear display with a brightness level of 500nits which reduces smear and blur even under the sun. Staying connected is an easy feat as you can seamlessly link the OnePlus Nord Watch to your smartphone through the N Health app. This connected ecosystem allows you full remote access to features such as receiving message notifications and controlling music played on your phone.

Stay Ahead of Your Health

With your fitness goals in mind, the OnePlus Nord Watch maximizes your movements by doubling as a fitness monitor. It pairs up with a customizable mobile app called N Health, which allows you to track your overall state of health and monitor daily activities such as step counting, calorie measurement, and sleep quality. This fitness companion immerses itself into your active life, recording your movement when you do exercises such as yoga or cycling. The Nord Watch is equipped with 105 fitness modes. It also automatically logs in to your steps when you go for a run or a walk.

The OnePlus Nord Watch generates a personal health summary in less than two minutes, ably displaying your heart rate, stress levels, and oxygen saturation (SpO2). For women, the watch helps predict your monthly menstrual cycle with a built-in algorithm.

Sleek and Sturdy Design

The OnePlus Nord Watch is fully equipped to handle whatever you throw its way by being waterproof and weatherproof with a high rating of IP68. The strap is created to take you further with a breathable and sweat-permeable material. In contrast, it comes with a sturdy metal frame which fortifies it against falls. You can match your daily style with over 100 wallpapers available through the N Health app.

A Powerful Battery

The OnePlus Nord Watch cuts down charging times through a reliable long-lasting battery with 230 mAh that lasts you up to 10 days of usage or 30 days of standby time. As using a Bluetooth connection can take a toll on battery life, the OnePlus Nord Watch lowers power consumption when on Bluetooth. Its Bluetooth 5.2 doubles the transmission speed for quicker data transfers.

OnePlus Build Quality

There are smartwatches, and then there’s the OnePlus Nord Watch. Durability and quality are tied to the OnePlus name, and the OnePlus Nord Watch is no exception. The watch has passed 168 hours of burn-in testing and comes with buttons that have been tried over 200,000 times. There is also great power in its watch strap as it can take tension up to a weight of 8 kilograms.

It comes in Midnight Black and Deep Blue and is compatible with Android 6.0 and iOS 11 and above.

Price and availability

The OnePlus Nord Watch is available for INR 4,999 and will be on sale from October 3rd from 12noon on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App and select OnePlus Experience Stores. The Nord Watch will be available on Amazon from October 4th from 12noon onwards.

Axis Bank card holders can avail a special discount INR 500 discount on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App and select OnePlus Experience Stores.

From October 4th, ICICI Bank card holders can avail an additional discount of INR 500 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App and select OnePlus Experience Stores