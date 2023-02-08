OnePlus to introduce its newest concept phone at MWC

Leading technology brand OnePlus announced today that it will launch its newest concept phone, the OnePlus 11 Concept, featuring an imaginative design with industry-first technology, during Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona.

Following the success of its previous concept phones, the OnePlus 11 Concept does not only reveal the brand’s vision for the future of smartphone, it is also a testament to OnePlus’ commitment to continuous innovation and technological breakthroughs.

The concept phone will join the brand’s line-up of flagship products to showcase at MWC 2023.