OnePlus to bring in OnePlus TV 40 Y1S, open sale to begin on 14th April

OnePlus, the global technology brand announced the upcoming launch of the OnePlus TV 40 Y1S. The OnePlus TV 40 Y1S offers an immersive viewing experience at a truly affordable price and will go on sale starting 14th April 2023.

The OnePlus TV 40 Y1S serves as an extension of the current OnePlus TV Y1S series, offering a more accessible connected ecosystem experience as seen in the OnePlus TV Y1S products, and bringing them at an attractive price point, packed into a refreshing 40inch screen size panel. Powered by HDR visual and Dolby audio, users can expect an incredible display of colors and fully immersive cinematic sound output.

The OnePlus TV 40 Y1S also sports a premium look with the signature bezel-less design for a truly captivating visual experience. The OnePlus TV Y Series 40 Y1S delivers a plethora of content streaming options with OxygenPlay 2.0, enabling consumers to effortlessly access content from notable content partners.

Key Features

Vivid Display with Cinematic Sound

Equipped with Full HD display, the OnePlus TV Y Series 40 Y1S offers real-time image quality optimization with the advanced Gamma Engine feature, which smart tunes the visuals to provide ultra-clear content with dynamic contrast and vibrant color. The OnePlus TV Y Series 40 Y1S offers HD display, along with HDR10+ decoding, HDR10, as well as HLG format support for a superior viewing experience.

Furthermore, powered by Dolby Audio, the OnePlus TV Y Series 40 Y1S provides a cinematic sound experience to fully immerse users in their favorite shows, while the surround sound system delivers crisp clarity. The OnePlus TV 40 Y1S includes two full-range speakers with a total output of 20W, allowing customers to experience every single beat and rhythm without missing a beat.

Smarter TV Experience with Seamless IoT Connectivity

Powered by the reliable and secure Android TV 11.0 platform, the OnePlus TV Y Series 40 Y1S provides users a fully integrated smarter TV experience. Users can now seamlessly connect any OnePlus Buds or OnePlus Watch with the OnePlus TV 40 Y1S. In addition to the above-mentioned features, OnePlus TV 40 Y1S users can also connect their smartphone with their OnePlus TV using the OnePlus Connect 2.0 and enjoy a seamless connected ecosystem experience by OnePlus.

Rich, Curated Content with OxygenPlay 2.0

Serving as the platform to discover a diverse world of movies and series, OxygenPlay 2.0 allows users to easily access a wide range of content from prominent international and regional content partners on their new OnePlus TV. Users can also enjoy direct access to over 230 live channels as part of the OxygenPlay 2.0 and stay up to date with the latest news and sports updates.

OnePlus emerged as one of the fastest-growing smart TV brands in 2022, registering an 80% YoY growth, as per the latest research from Counterpoint’s IoT service. Owing to the incredibly positive response for the OnePlus TV Y1 and OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus secured the second position in <INR 30,000 price. According to the report, OnePlus also witnessed a great response with the launch of the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro series, last year.

For ‘Notify Me’ information, consumers can click on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, and Flipkart. The new OnePlus TV Y Series 40 Y1S is also set to be made available across major offline stores in India.