OnePlus partners with Myntra to strengthen its audio product portfolio

OnePlus, the global technology brand, announces its association with leading fashion, beauty, and lifestyle destination Myntra, bringing audio products from OnePlus Nord to the premium range, to shoppers on Myntra. This includes the Nord buds, Nord buds CE, Buds Z2, Bullets Z2 neckband, and the brand’s latest product launch, the Buds Pro 2.

With Myntra’s remarkable customer base spread across India, OnePlus is set to strengthen its online presence in tier 1, and 2 cities, and beyond.

OnePlus’ latest premium offering in the audio segment, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, set a new standard for spatial audio stability and compatibility for Android users. Co-created with Dynaudio, the MelodyBoost™ Dual Drivers bring stereo-grade audio quality on portable earphones which bring a deeper, fuller, more textured, and dynamic bass. Additionally, OnePlus has recently collaborated with the legendary Hans Zimmer and announced that the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be equipped with an equaliser HQ, named Soundscape, tuned by the Oscar-winning music composer.

Marking the announcement, Navnit Nakra, India CEO and Head of India Region, OnePlus India, said “As India continues to be one of our most important markets, we are always looking out to partner with leading market players who share the ‘Never Settle’ spirit, delivering top-notch quality of service to customers across the country. To this end, we are excited to partner with Myntra, bringing our community-favourite audio offerings to an even wider young and fashion-forward audience.”

Talking about the association, Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra, said, “We are delighted to associate with OnePlus to offer an array of premium and high-quality audio products to our extensive customer base across the country. Being one of the few e-commerce platforms offering Buds Pro 2, we are sure that the products’ stylish and sleek design with top notch audio technology will certainly delight our fashion-forward customers who love music on the go, while elevating the overall style quotient. We look forward to our customers experiencing their much-loved brand, OnePlus, through its latest product offerings.”