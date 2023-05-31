OnePlus Pad Review – This tablet made me wanna own a tablet again!

Navigating the tablet market can be as challenging as choosing a smartphone that suits your needs without breaking the bank. Recently, OnePlus entered the tablet arena with its inaugural offering, making quite a splash. Priced at slightly below INR 40,000, the OnePlus Pad faces tough competition from the dominant player in the tablet market, Apple’s iPad. Drawing on its reputation for impressive displays, sleek designs, and competitive pricing in the smartphone industry, OnePlus aims to inject some much-needed excitement into a stagnant tablet market. So, how does the OnePlus Pad stack up against the competition? Let’s find out in our comprehensive review.

Design

OnePlus is not merely introducing a tablet; it is completing its ecosystem of products. Visually, the OnePlus Pad bears a striking resemblance to the other prominent OnePlus devices released in the past year. Sporting an exquisite and premium design, this tablet stands out from ordinary slabs. Its slim aluminum construction features a stylized metal back adorned with a captivating “Star Orbit” pattern. Unlike the flat-edged iPads and Galaxy Tabs, the OnePlus Pad boasts curved edges along its sides and bottom. This ergonomic design choice enhances the tablet’s comfort and grip, eliminating the discomfort of sharp edges digging into the palm.

The rear camera lens is noticeably prominent, serving as a distinctive element of its design. OnePlus explains that the centered placement of the camera aids in capturing photos while keeping your fingers away from the lens. The impressive 13MP rear camera is a standout feature of this tablet. However, due to its protrusion, the tablet cannot lie flat on a surface.

At the top right corner of the tablet, a magnetic strip allows for the attachment and charging of the flat stylus. On the bottom edge, a pogo pin connector securely fastens the tablet into the folio case, while the power button sits on the top edge. Instead of a fingerprint sensor, the OnePlus Pad offers Face Unlock or the option to use a passcode for device security.

The display is framed by uniform bezels, and the centrally positioned camera lens, in landscape mode, enhances its usability for video calls, akin to the iPad. On the right edge, you’ll find the volume rocker, while a USB-C port handles charging and audio connectivity. When in landscape mode, the top and bottom edges house the speakers, delivering immersive audio experiences.

Display

The OnePlus Pad showcases an 11.61-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2800 x 2000 pixels, resulting in a pixel density of 296ppi and an unconventional 7:5 aspect ratio. While some of its Android competitors are leaning towards OLED panels, OnePlus’s decision to employ a high-quality LCD panel proves advantageous.

Impressively, the OnePlus Pad’s panel supports a rare 144Hz refresh rate in the tablet realm. This contributes to a buttery smooth experience when navigating the system. However, compared to similarly fast OLED phone displays, we did observe slightly more motion blur.

The OnePlus Pad excels in providing excellent detail and satisfactory brightness. With a maximum brightness of 500 nits, it performs adequately in indoor settings. However, when used in bright outdoor environments, the brightness may feel insufficient. On a positive note, the Pad supports HDR formats like Dolby Vision, enhancing the overall content consumption experience.

Software

In terms of software, the OnePlus Pad operates on Android 13, accompanied by OxygenOS 13.1. However, the software has been specifically optimized for tablets, resulting in a slightly different experience compared to OnePlus smartphones. Despite these adjustments, OnePlus assures users of significant features on the tablet.

The OnePlus Pad offers standard multi-window functionality, allowing users to split their screen by swiping down with two fingers. Moreover, it provides the capability to minimize an app into a pop-up window that retains full functionality.

A noteworthy software feature is OnePlus’ “sync” function. This feature facilitates the immediate transfer of photos from your phone to the tablet, akin to Apple’s iCloud and Samsung’s synchronized Gallery. The sync feature extends further, enabling data sharing across devices and the ability to share one-time passwords seamlessly, without the need for manual transfer to the tablet. Unfortunately, we were unable to test this feature since we didn’t have a OnePlus smartphone on hand. Nevertheless, this could be an appealing bonus for dedicated OnePlus users.

Performance

The OnePlus Pad is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, coupled with a maximum of 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. However, it’s worth noting that the device lacks a microSD slot, which means storage expansion is not available.

Although the Dimensity 9000 chip may be slightly older, it still holds its own as it powers several flagship smartphones from the previous year and is set to feature in the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3. When it comes to raw performance and benchmark numbers, the Dimensity 9000 outperforms the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

OnePlus has made an excellent hardware choice, positioning the OnePlus Pad as the fastest Android tablet within its price range. With its high refresh rate display, the tablet is well-suited for gaming as well. During our extensive two-week testing period, we thoroughly tested the tablet with leading titles such as Call of Duty Mobile, Asphalt, Battlegrounds New State, and Genshin Impact. The majority of games ran smoothly on the OnePlus Pad, exhibiting no signs of slowdown, crashes, or stutters.

When it comes to audio performance, the OnePlus Pad impresses with its four speakers. Whether you’re watching videos or listening to podcasts, the sound quality is commendable. Even at maximum volume during intense viewing sessions like going through a movie, the audio remains crystal clear, devoid of any distortion or disruptions.

Overall, the OnePlus Pad is a capable performer and flies through most day-to-day tasks with ease.

Camera & Battery

The OnePlus Pad incorporates a centered 13MP rear camera, which stands out as a notable feature, while an 8MP front camera handles selfies and video calls. While the camera setup may not be exceptionally impressive and falls short compared to modern smartphones, it suffices for capturing occasional snapshots.

The rear camera produces sharp and vibrant images with consistent dynamic range. Additionally, the wide-angle front-facing camera is praiseworthy as it enables capturing group shots during Zoom calls, leveraging the tablet’s usability in such scenarios.

Powering the OnePlus Pad is a sizable 9510mAh battery, which the company claims can last up to one month in standby mode or deliver 12 hours of video playback. Since charging it upon arrival about a week ago, we have yet to recharge it, despite our relatively light usage involving tasks like email checking, web browsing, and occasional doodling in the evenings. This impressive battery endurance is worth noting.

When the battery eventually requires recharging, the OnePlus Pad supports up to 67W charging, enabling a full charge in approximately 80 minutes using the included charging brick.

Verdict

The OnePlus Pad sets itself apart from other Android tablets with its distinctive style, and it delivers exceptional performance and impressive battery life. Its captivating display and high-quality speakers make it a joy for content consumption, while the 7:5 aspect ratio enhances the web browsing experience.

The overall experience of using the Pad is further enhanced when considering the range of accessories available, such as the keyboard case, folio case, and stylus.