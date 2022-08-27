OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones launched in India at INR 799

Ads

Today, global technology brand, OnePlus announced its foray into the wired earphones category in India with the launch of its first-ever OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones. With this product, the brand looks to offer its signature audio experience to a wider audience with an accessible range of wired earphones compatible with the 3.5mm jack.

Launching on September 1 for sale across platforms at just INR 799, the product will come with 9.2mm dynamic drivers and a 0.42cc sound cavity, set to deliver the all too familiar OnePlus bass experience; this time in a new avatar. The design will resemble the community-favourite OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Series with a smooth black finish, complemented by striking red accents for the classic OnePlus look.

Some of the other key features of the OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones delivering premium audio experiences at an accessible price-point include: