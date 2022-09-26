OnePlus Nord Watch – Spec Reveal Note

In case you missed it, OnePlus Nord Watch is all set to debut in India, aiming to make the OnePlus smart ecosystem all the more accessible.

As revealed so far, the Nord Watch will boast a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen, with 500 Nits Peak Brightness, 368×448 High Resolution for crisp and seamless visuals. The display comes with a 60Hz refresh rate promising swift responses and the signature fast and smooth Oneplus experience. Further, the Nord Watch will also come packed with over 100+ online customizable Watch Faces tailored to match your unique style and personality.

Today, OnePlus has also shared/announced that the Nord Watch would feature over 105 Sports Modes which not only encompasses the essential modes like indoor and outdoor walking, and running but also feature exciting modes like yoga, cricket, and many more to keep up with the dynamic/active lifestyle of the consumers on-the-go.