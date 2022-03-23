OnePlus is gearing for its biggest launch year yet. The brand is expected to announce at least six new smartphones starting with the OnePlus 10 Pro this month all the way to their ultra-flagship product by the second half of this year. Apart from this, the brand is also set to be working on a number of Nord branded accessories.

A pair of Nord branded Truly wireless earbuds have already leaked in the past, now as per the latest report from 91Mobiles, the brand is also working on a Nord branded smartwatch. This watch is being rumored to launch alongside the OnePlus Nord 3 by July of this year. Not much has been revealed about this smartwatch other than the fact that it will be priced lower than the OnePlus Watch, most likely under INR 10,000.

The smartwatch is expected to come with a circular dial, blood oxygen monitoring, heart-rate monitoring sleep tracking, step count, smartphone notifications, music control, among other things.

This is certainly a welcomed move seeing how the brand’s first smartwatch fared in the market. This also reveals that OnePlus might actually be on track to spin the Nord series into a separate brand, something that has been rumored for a while now. Apart from this, the brand is also apparently working on an ultra-flagship smartphone rumored to be announced in the second half of this year.

This smartphone is expected to be powered by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus coming next quarter. The phone could be placed under the existed OnePlus 10 series with the primary focus on cameras with the use of the MariSilicon X chip developed by OPPO, along with the tuning by Hasselblad.