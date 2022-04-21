OnePlus Nord N20 5G with Snapdragon 695 announced in the US market

OnePlus finally announced the successor to their Nord 10 5G smartphone in the global markets. The all-new budget-friendly OnePlus Nord N20 5G becomes the company’s latest and cheapest smartphone in the US market. The N20 5G comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ 60Hz AMOLED panel and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.

It comes in just a single option with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that can be further expanded to up to 512GB via a MicroSD card. The phone comes with a triple camera setup on the rear with a main 64MP sensor which is assisted by a 2MP monochrome sensor and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, we get a 16MP selfie camera. The N20 5G runs on OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box. On the battery front, the phone is juiced by a 4,500mAh battery and comes with support for 33W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G specifications

6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB via microSD

Rear Camera- 64MP, 2MP monochrome sensor, and 2MP macro camera

Front Camera- 16MP

OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C

4,500mAh with 33W fast charging

Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G comes in just a single blue color option. The phone will be available in the US starting April 28 through T-Mobile and Metro for $282 (INR 21,700 approx.). It will also be available through Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers later this summer.