OnePlus Nord N20 5G with Snapdragon 695 announced in the US market

April 21, 2022
OnePlus finally announced the successor to their Nord 10 5G smartphone in the global markets. The all-new budget-friendly OnePlus Nord N20 5G becomes the company’s latest and cheapest smartphone in the US market. The N20 5G comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ 60Hz AMOLED panel and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.

It comes in just a single option with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that can be further expanded to up to 512GB via a MicroSD card. The phone comes with a triple camera setup on the rear with a main 64MP sensor which is assisted by a 2MP monochrome sensor and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, we get a 16MP selfie camera. The N20 5G runs on OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box. On the battery front, the phone is juiced by a 4,500mAh battery and comes with support for 33W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G specifications

  • 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC
  • 6GB LPDDR4x  RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB via microSD
  • Rear Camera- 64MP, 2MP monochrome sensor, and 2MP macro camera
  • Front Camera- 16MP
  • OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11
  • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C
  • 4,500mAh with 33W fast charging

Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G comes in just a single blue color option. The phone will be available in the US starting April 28 through T-Mobile and Metro for $282 (INR 21,700 approx.). It will also be available through Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers later this summer.

