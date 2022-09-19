Home News OnePlus Nord forays into the wearable segment

OnePlus, the global technology brand, is all set to further expand the Nord ecosystem with the launch of the OnePlus Nord Watch, the first smartwatch under the Nord category, in India soon. The Nord Watch will bolster OnePlus Nord’s hold within the wearables segment and aims to make the signature OnePlus technology accessible to a wider set of audience.

Prior to the OnePlus Nord Watch, Nord also entered into the entry-level hearable segment with the launch of OnePlus Nord Buds, Nord Buds CE and Nord wired earphones.

