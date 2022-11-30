Home News OnePlus Nord CE 3 renders surface ahead of launch

OnePlus Nord CE 3 renders surface ahead of launch

By
Yogesh Brar
-

In addition to their flagship models, OnePlus is already designing their budget Nord smartphone series for 2023. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 could be the first smartphone in the line. The phone has been the topic of numerous leaks in the past, and now there is a supposed render of the device out in the wild.

The renders, which are provided courtesy of 91Mobiles, reveal a familiar design. The phone’s rear camera setup resembles that of the upcoming realme 10 Pro series quite a bit. This may be the case, as OnePlus and realme share a parent company. The rear cameras on the phone are now concealed inside two rings rather than a camera bump, as can be seen from the renders. The phone also has flat edges, which is a common characteristic of modern smartphones. The alert slider, which will probably return with the OnePlus 11, is also absent here.

OnePlus Nord 3 CE Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is expected to have a 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. We will see a triple camera setup on the rear that includes a 108MP main sensor, two 2MP depth, and macro sensors, while a 16MP camera will be present on the front for selfies.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 render

Since the Nord 3 CE is said to carry an LCD panel, it will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor which will be coupled with the power button. The handset will be juiced by a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. Oddly enough, these specifications mirror the yet-to-be-announced realme 10 Pro series.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2023. More information about this device should become available in the coming weeks.

Previous articleWings announces the impressive phantom 200 tws gaming earbuds
Yogesh Brar
The guy recommending you tech products & living on the Internet. Or you can connect with me on Twitter: twitter.com/heyitsyogesh

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR