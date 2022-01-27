OnePlus launched Nord 2 last year and now a variant of the phone under the OnePlus Nord 2T branding has surfaced. As per the leaks, the brand is gearing up to announce this version of the device very soon.

According to rumours, the Nord 2T is expected to be powered by Dimensity 1300 which will be a boost over the current Nord 2. The thing to note here is that MediaTek has not yet announced the Dimensity 1300, they do have a Dimensity 1300T in the current that is tailor made for Tabets.

Along with the Dimensity 1300m the phone is expected to get up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. In terms of optics, the phone is set to pack the same camera setup that the current Nord 2 has. That means, there will be main 50MP Sony IMX766 with OIS, coupled with a 8MP ultra-wide-anlge lens and a 2MP mono lens. On the front there will be a 32MP selfie shooter.

In terms of battery, there will a 4,500mAh cell powering the phone with support for the new 80W fast charging that made its debut with the OnePlus 10 Pro recently.

OnePlus Nord 2T rumored specsheet