OnePlus launches new OnePlus Nord phones and OnePlus Nord Buds at Summer Launch Event 

Global mobile technology brand OnePlus held its Summer Launch Event today and revealed a range of new OnePlus Nord products due to hit stores in the coming weeks. As well as revealing the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, the sequel to the smash hit OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus also revealed the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r, OnePlus Nord CE 3 and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC.

OnePlus Nord 3

OnePlus Nord 3 5G is designed to give users pretty much everything they could ask for from their smartphone. Starting at just INR 33,999 and going on sale on 15th July, it is the most powerful OnePlus Nord phone ever and combines blazing fast performance with dazzling photography and a beautiful and timeless OnePlus design, available in Misty Green or Tempest Gray. Featuring a 6.74 inch 120Hz AMOLED screen, OnePlus Nord 3 5G is designed to stand out in any situation and has a screen to body ratio of 93.5% with side bezels measuring just 1.46mm. And yes, it has an alert slider.

Inside the phone beats the heart of a flagship – the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM means 42.9% better CPU performance than OnePlus Nord 2T 5G and a massive 58.6% GPU performance increase, as well as being able to keep up to 44 apps alive at the same time. And OnePlus Nord 3 5G can also keep itself alive for an extended period thanks to its 5000 mAh battery – more than 10% bigger than OnePlus Nord 2T. Thanks to 80W SUPERVOOC charging and OnePlus’s Battery Health Engine technology, OnePlus Nord 3 5G will charge quickly and safely for up to 1600 charging cycles.

Around the back of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G is the same imaging hardware seen in the smash hit OnePlus 11 5G launched earlier this year, with the 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor and OnePlus developed algorithms designed to give great imaging results every time. Finally, OnePlus Nord 3 5G also launches with OxygenOS 13.1, the latest version of OnePlus’s operating system, which gives a 40% reduction in application power consumption and 15% faster app installation than OxygenOS 12.

Click here to know more about the OnePlus Nord 3 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 3

OnePlus also launched OnePlus Nord CE 3, the latest in its Core Edition of OnePlus Nord products. Designed to bring users everything they need and more than they’d expect for an affordable price, OnePlus Nord CE 3 takes technology usually seen in flagship phones and brings it to everyone.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G processor, chosen to provide a perfect balance between great performance and great power management, and has up to 12GB of RAM, meaning a fast and smooth experience more often found on flagship phones and giving OnePlus Nord CE 3 the ability to keep up to 24 apps open at the same time. All this is powered by a large 5000mAh battery and 80W SUPERVOOC charging, giving you a day’s power in as little as 15 minutes.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 features a super premium design with a 93.4% screen to body ratio and this design continues on the rear of the phone with two beautiful colourways, Aqua Surge and Gray Shimmer. Both colourways feature stainless steel camera surrounds to protect the 50 megapixel Sony IMX890 processor with enhanced portrait capabilities.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 will be available in August.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r

Alongside the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus also unveiled the new OnePlus Nord Buds 2r. Featuring outstanding bass performance and burdenless durability, the earbuds represent one of the best value for money TWS earbuds on the market right now. Powered by 12.4mm Extra Large Drivers, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r deliver rich and detailed sound that breathes life into users’ favorite tunes, while Dual Mics and AI Clear Call Algorithm accurately filter ambient noise and capture clear human voices, delivering crystal clear phone calls.

Durability is also a key feature of the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r. Boasting an unprecedented long battery life, IP55 water and sweat resistance, and a Smooth Ergonomic Design, the earbuds can withstand intense workouts and outdoor adventures without missing a beat. With a focus on seamless connectivity, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r support Bluetooth 5.3 for a strong and stable connection. Designed for an uninterrupted experience, the earbuds are built for the most active lifestyles without sacrificing high performance.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r’s Deep Grey color goes on sale on 5th July and the Triple Blue variant goes on sale on 15th July. The price for the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r starts at INR 2,199.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r is available across oneplus.in , OnePlus store app, Amazon.in , Flipkart.com , Myntra.com, OnePlus experience stores and select partner stores.

Click here to know more about the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC

At the Summer Launch Event, OnePlus left no stone unturned by introducing an impressive lineup of new products. Among them, the OnePlus Bullets Z2 ANC stole the spotlight. These cutting-edge neckband earphones redefine the audio experience with flagship-level 45dB Hybrid Noise Cancellation. By effectively eliminating distractions, they offer an immersive journey into the world of music. Crystal-clear voice clarity during calls is ensured through three precision microphones and AI Call Noise Cancellation. Powered by a large 12.4mm dynamic driver and anti-distortion audio technology, the Bullets Z2 ANC delivers powerful beats and deep bass with exceptional clarity.

With up to 20 hours of battery life and a quick 10-minute charge providing 20 hours of usage, uninterrupted audio enjoyment is guaranteed. Designed with IP55 water and sweat resistance,Quick switch, an ergonomic fit, and magnetic controls, the OnePlus Bullets Z2 ANC is the epitome of convenience and durability, making it the perfect audio companion for any activity.

Priced at INR 2299, the OnePlus Bullets Z2 ANC will be available starting August 2023.