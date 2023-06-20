OnePlus kicks off OnePlus Road Trip – Futurebound, begins nationwide tour with Delhi

The second edition of OnePlus Road Trip campaign showcases newly launched products such as the OnePlus 11 Series, OnePlus Pad, as well as the popular OnePlus 11 Concept unveiled at MWC 2023

The flag-off event was held in Delhi amidst the community members who unveiled the innovative, customized expandable truck showcasing the OnePlus ecosystem of products 15 June 2023, Delhi: OnePlus, the global technology brand today announced the OnePlus Road Trip – Futurebound – a unique initiative to bring the latest tech experiences from OnePlus closer to its community across India. The second edition of the OnePlus Road Trip – Futurebound commenced its journey from Delhi and will span across the expansive northern and southern regions of India.

The OnePlus Road Trip – Futurebound was flagged off in Delhi today, in the presence of several excited community members, unveiling the special pop-up OnePlus experience outlet that showcases a diverse range of OnePlus products. A key highlight of the OnePlus Road Trip 2023 is the popular OnePlus 11 Concept which was unveiled at the recent Mobile World Congress 2023 held in Barcelona, garnering global admiration. Since its unveiling at the MWC 2023, the OnePlus 11 Concept is now available for the first time for the India community to experience the innovative products first-hand. The OnePlus 11 Concept features Active CryoFlux, a state-of-the-art liquid cooling to unlock next-generation mobile cooling and gameplay. It stands as a true testament to OnePlus building cutting-edge technology and provide a vision for the future of smartphones.

In addition to the OnePlus 11 Concept, the pop-up experience outlet will also feature the recently launched flagship OnePlus 11 series, the all-new OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, OnePlus Nord Buds 2, OnePlus Keyboard 81Pro and as well as the OnePlus Monitor X 27, showcasing the true strength of the OnePlus ecosystem of products.

As part of this innovative campaign, the brand has transformed two large 32 feet expandable trucks into mobile experience outlets. This engineering marvel highlights OnePlus’ relentless pursuit of pushing boundaries and transforming conventional concepts. The expandable trucks will serve as a stunning backdrop for showcasing the latest OnePlus devices, creating a visually captivating experience. The two pop-up experience outlets will embark on a journey towards northern and southern routes respectively, covering over 25 cities which includes several tier-2 cities and beyond. One pop-up experience outlet will be covering many cities in the northern region such as Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow amongst others, while the other pop-up outlet will be heading towards a southern route, covering several cities like Coimbatore, Chennai, Pune, Kochi, Ahmedabad and more.

At the flag-off event, Ishita Grover, Director – Marketing Communications, OnePlus India shared, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of the OnePlus Road Trip – Futurebound, the second edition of our successful product experience campaign in 2023. OnePlus Road Trip – Futurebound, comes back this year with a bigger, better experience, embarking on a much more expansive journey across India, to bring the OnePlus experience closer to the doorsteps of our community in over 25 cities, including tier-2 cities and beyond.

We are excited to flag off the Road Trip – Futurebound campaign in Delhi. Delhi has been very special to us as the city houses a truly vibrant OnePlus India community who were instrumental in making our first global launch in India, the recent Cloud 11 launch, a remarkable success. We look forward to providing them with this interesting opportunity to gain an intimate experience of our OnePlus 11 Concept as well as the ecosystem of OnePlus products”.

The event also offered a plethora of engaging activities, such as the “OnePlus 5G Sketchbot” featuring an AI robotic arm powered by 5G technology wherein the robotic arm will remotely recreate art made on smartphones by the community. Moreover, attendees can indulge in the exhilarating “OnePlus Action Flipbook” experience and other fun-filled activities. The Red Cable Club brings an exciting “Spot the Bus with OnePlus Road Trip” activity for members. Users would need to spot the bus, capture an image and share it for a chance to win OnePlus Buds Z2 for the duration of the roadtrip.

Customers looking to buy the OnePlus 11 Series products also stand a chance to win an exciting OnePlus goodie at the venue.

In addition to the flag-off event being held in Delhi, Delhi NCR has also emerged as the top performing market in terms of majority of overall online smartphone sales for OnePlus in India in H1 2023 followed by Bangalore and Hyderabad. The recently launched flagship OnePlus 11 Series also witnessed highest sales demand from Delhi NCR market for the brand, in terms of majority of overall online smartphone sales in India in H1 2023 (as per internal sales data).

For detailed information on the OnePlus Road Trip – Futurebound and its locations, please visit www.oneplusroadtrip.com