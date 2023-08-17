OnePlus Introduces Noise Cancellation in all-new OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC; Goes on Sale from August 17th

OnePlus, the global technology brand, today announced the open sales for the highly anticipated OnePlus Bullets Z2 ANC. Starting 17 August 2023 at 12 PM onwards, customers can purchase these exceptional neckband earphones at the price of INR 2299. Designed to deliver a groundbreaking audio experience, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC combines cutting-edge noise cancellation technology, immersive sound quality, and a host of smart features, making it the ultimate choice for audio enthusiasts.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC offers an audio experience like never before through a perfect blend of advanced technology and impeccable sound, elevating the auditory experience to new heights.

45 dB Hybrid Noise Cancellation

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC sets a new standard in noise cancellation technology with its flagship-level performance. Featuring 45dB Hybrid Noise Cancellation technology, these earphones deliver industry-leading noise cancellation, immersing users in their favorite music and ensuring crystal-clear communication even in noisy environments.

12.4mm Dynamic Driver

Prepare to be captivated by the powerful sound quality of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC. Equipped with a large 12.4mm dynamic driver and a titanium-coated dome, these earphones deliver deep bass, powerful beats, and exceptional clarity, allowing users to experience every note and rhythm with unmatched precision. The anti-distortion audio technology ensures a smooth and distortion-free audio experience, connecting users to the true essence of immersive sound.

28 Hours of Battery Life

Say goodbye to battery woes with the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC. With ANC turned on, users can enjoy an impressive 20 hours of battery life, while ANC turned off extends the battery life to an incredible 28 hours. Plus, the lightning-fast charging capabilities mean that just 10 minutes of charging provides a remarkable 20 hours of usage, eliminating any charging anxiety and ensuring uninterrupted audio bliss.

Smart and Seamless Audio

With Bluetooth 5.2 and low latency dual transmission technology, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC provides audio experience like never before. Whether you’re a gamer or a multitasker, the optimized gaming sessions and quick device switching capability makes seamless transition between devices a breeze while delivering a seamless audio experience.

Durable and Comfortable Design

Designed with durability and comfort in mind, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC is IP55 water and sweat resistant, making it perfect for intense workouts and outdoor adventures. The skin-friendly material and ergonomically curved design prioritizes comfort, allowing users to enjoy crisp and immersive audio throughout the day. The magnetic control feature added convenience, making on/off functionality a breeze.

Availability

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC isavailable across OnePlus.in, OnePlus store app, OnePlus experience stores & partner stores, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com & Myntra.com ensuring widespread access for OnePlus community and enthusiasts. For more information, click here.