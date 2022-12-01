OnePlus forays into new product category; set to launch monitors on 12 December

In line with the company’s vision to deliver a premium and more accessible connected ecosystem experience to users, the new OnePlus monitors will serve as an extension of the same. OnePlus will launch two monitors, namely OnePlus Monitor X 27 and OnePlus Monitor E 24.

The OnePlus monitors are designed to meet the unique needs of diverse categories of users whether they are at work or play. The OnePlus Monitor X 27 caters to the premium segment offering superior display and performance, making it the ideal choice for gaming sessions, work projects, or online study. The OnePlus Monitor X 27 is available in 27inch screen size.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Monitor E 24 serves as a mid-range product offering a series of great features at a highly accessible price point, making it an incredibly convenient choice of monitor for everyday regular tasks or occasional entertainment. The OnePlus Monitor E 24 is available in 24inch screen size.

Addressing the announcement, Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus, shared, “Since our inception, we have grown to become one of the most loved technology brands in India owing to the burdenless user experience and fast and smooth performance of our products. Now, we are excited to bring our new addition to the OnePlus product portfolio, the OnePlus monitors. We are positive that it will deliver the signature OnePlus experience to our community.

The OnePlus monitors also mark our relentless efforts to design innovative products offering top-notch technology at their respective price segments. As always, consistent market analysis and valuable feedback from our community continue to shape our product offerings for them.”

OnePlus ventured into the smart TV industry in 2019. Owing to the positive response from its India community and consumers, the brand recently emerged among the top three smart TV brands in India in Q2 2022 as per Counterpoint Research report, registering 123% YoY growth in the first half of the year.