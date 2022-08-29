OnePlus emerges as the fastest growing smart TV brand in India

Ads

OnePlus , the global premium technology brand, has emerged as the, according to Counterpoint Research’s IoT report . The growing preference for affordable premium smart TVs offering quality user experience, and sales growth across channels has resulted in OnePlus claiming a stronger market share in the category. This has also led to OnePlus scaling to theas per Counterpoint Research report.

As per the report, OnePlus particularly witnessed an incredible growth rate of over 250% YoY on its shipments in the sub-INR 30,000 price segment with OnePlus TV Y1, Y1S, Y1S Pro and Y1S Edge serving as the major volume drivers for the brand. In addition to this, OnePlus TV Y1, Y1S and Y1S Pro were amongst the top 10 best-selling smart TV models in Q2 2022.

Addressing the brand’s milestone achievement, Navnit Nakra, India CEO and Head of India Region, OnePlus India, shared, “At OnePlus, we continued to strengthen our vision of building a premium accessible connected ecosystem. This achievement marks as a testament to our dedication towards providing the best of innovative technology to our user community. We are humbled and grateful to our India community for their trust and are further driven to build products that embody our ‘Never Settle’ approach. Furthermore, our core philosophy of offering a burden-less user experience has been crucial towards driving our success in the smart TV category. Therefore, we will continue to deliver on our core values.”

Addressing the brand’s smart TV segment growth in India market, Anshika Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research India shared, “OnePlus took the third spot for the very first time with 123% YoY growth in H1 2022 driven by the continued popularity of its affordable Y series, better product features, and strong marketing efforts. OnePlus is a popular brand among smartphone users in India, and the brand capitalizes on it to launch affordable Smart TVs in India which were well received by the customers. Some of its most prominent features include a bezel-less design, better speakers with a Dolby Audio sound system, better visual experience and control through a smartphone via the OnePlus Connect app.”

In line with the brand’s growing user community and increasing rate of consumer demand in 2019, OnePlus ventured into the smart TV segment in India with the launch of its OnePlus TV Q1 series, a high-end premium range of OnePlus TVs. Owing to the incredibly positive response, the brand went on to expand its smart TV categories to launch the affordable premium OnePlus TV U Series and the accessible range of OnePlus TV Y Series in 2020. Both these OnePlus TV categories witnessed huge success. And the brand went on to achieve over 300% YoY growth in the India smart TV market in 2021 as per Counterpoint report.

Ads

This year, OnePlus launched the much-anticipated OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge in 32 inch and 43 inch variants starting at INR 15,999, as well as the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro 43 inch and 50 inch variants available for INR 29,999 and INR 32,999, which are an extension to the Y Series portfolio. These new OnePlus TVs serve unparalleled quality at truly affordable price points, while continuing to build a truly seamless and connected ecosystem experience for the OnePlus community.