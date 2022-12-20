OnePlus Confirms Launch Date for its Next Flagship Products

OnePlus, the global technology brand, today announced that the OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event will take place on February 7, 2023, in New Delhi, India. Themed “Cloud 11”, the event represents the upgraded technology and performance delivered by the brand’s latest products, focusing on an ensemble of OnePlus flagship products that elevate user experience from “Cloud 9” to “Cloud 11”.

The Powerful Duo: Introducing the OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2

At the event, the brand will announce an array of OnePlus products, but the highlight remains to be the official unveiling of the brand’s latest flagship offerings, the OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

This flagship smartphone is set to take the brand’s fast and smooth experience to all new heights and marks the return of two user-favorite features – the sophisticated Hasselblad imaging that makes photos true to life, and the handy Alert Slider that makes it easy to shift from mode to mode.

OnePlus has also designed the ideal companion to the OnePlus 11 5G – the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, which promises to deliver a full-bodied, stereo-quality audio experience with crystal clarity.

“We’re thrilled to be revealing these exciting new products that bring a levelled up fast and smooth experience to the market,” said Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus, Senior Vice President and Chief of Product at OPPO and OnePlus. “The OnePlus 11 5G, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and other products are driven by our community co-creation spirit and will be equipped with the most advanced technology to provide a refined experience to our users.”

The announcement of the OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 serves as a testament to OnePlus’ efforts to move forward and reach upward.