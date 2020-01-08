OnePlus Concept One with Disappearing Cameras Unveiled at CES 2020

After teasing the device for a while, OnePlus finally unveiled its first concept phone on Tuesday, at CES 2020. Dubbed as OnePlus Concept One, the device has been developed in partnership with the popular car maker McLaren. One of the main highlights of the phone is its disappearing rear cameras that use colour-shifting electrochromic glass technology. This allows the glass to change transparency and thereby to hide the cameras underneath.

For starters, this feature was inspired by McLaren’s 720S Spider sports car that uses similar electrochromic material for its roof, allowing it to switch between tinted and transparent states. And as per the company’s claims, it takes just about 0.7 seconds to shift from solid black to entirely clear, revealing the triple camera module.

As for the design, the OnePlus Concept One gets a leather finish back, coloured in McLaren’s signature Papaya Orange shade. It bears vertically aligned triple camera module in the median, followed by aluminium alloy frame treated with gold finish.

As of now, OnePlus hasn’t revealed much regarding the specifications of the device. And since its a concept phone, there’s no confirmation regarding the company’s plans to bring the device in the market in the coming time.