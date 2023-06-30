OnePlus brings flagship camera tech to the mid-range with OnePlus Nord 3 5G 

OnePlus Nord 3 5G will use a combination of the best photography hardware and OnePlus-developed algorithms to give its users pretty much everything they could ask for in their photos. The OnePlus Nord 3 5G’s main camera sensor is the Sony IMX890, the same 50 megapixel sensor used in this year’s smash hit flagship phone the OnePlus 11 5G, and comes equipped with the same optical image stabilization technology too. It will also feature OnePlus’s proprietary photography algorithms – also seen on OnePlus 11 – which will make sure OnePlus Nord 3 5G takes pleasing photos every time, no matter the conditions.

“OnePlus Nord 3 5G may be our newest mid-range phone, but that doesn’t mean it will give a mid-range photography experience,” said OnePlus COO and President Kinder Liu, commenting on his Twitter feed .“We’ve taken the core of our flagship OnePlus 11’s camera technology and brought it to OnePlus Nord 3 5G to make sure our users get a great experience with every photo they take.”

OnePlus’s camera revelations come hot on the heels of the first official look at the OnePlus Nord 3 5G’s design earlier this week, unveiling the two arresting colourways of Tempest Gray and Misty Green.