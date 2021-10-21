OnePlus has announced the appointment of Navnit Nakra as the company’s CEO as well as the Head of the OnePlus India region. Nakra has so far been relinquishing the role of Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer in India. In his new role Nakra will be in charge of the company’s business operations in India and will be overseeing the strategy to achieve higher growth in the country. Nakra has been associated with the Chinese company since February 2020 when he got appointed as the Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at the company.

Pete Lau, the founder of the company said they are expecting even higher growth as well as the development of a more robust ecosystem of products and services in the coming days. The company said their operations in India remain a vital part of their overall business strategy as well as future growth plans. The company also said they have been able to create about 40 percent more local jobs during the first half of 2021 in spite of the looming threat of the pandemic and are hoping to achieve higher growth in the coming days.a