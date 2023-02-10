OnePlus announces pop-ups across 7 cities

Celebrating the launch of its all-new flagship range of products, OnePlus, the global technology brand, is excited to announce the schedule for its pop-ups across 7 cities in India. On 11th February 2023, OnePlus users & enthusiasts will get a chance to experience the newly unveiled products starting at 11:00 am IST.

Signature Pop-up stores have always been a part of the OnePlus launch culture, and are a OnePlus Community favorite since the brand’s inception, seeing a phenomenal response year after year. Continuing the tradition, OnePlus will be hosting pop-ups across 7 major cities, where attendees will be the first to get their hands on the newly launched products OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

City Venue Mumbai OnePlus Experience Store, Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai Bangalore OnePlus Boulevard, Brigade Road, Bengaluru New Delhi Select Citywalk Mall, Saket, New Delhi Pune OnePlus Experience Store, JM Road, Pune Hyderabad OnePlus Nizam Palace, Himayat Nagar, Hyderabad Chennai OnePlus Experience Store, Phoenix Market City, Chennai Ahmedabad OnePlus Experience Store, CG Road, Ahmedabad

At the Cloud 11 launch event, OnePlus announced an array of OnePlus products: the OnePlus 11 5G the OnePlus 11R 5G; the OnePlus Bus Pro 2; the OnePlus TV Q2 Pro; the OnePlus Pad; and the OnePlus Featuring 81 Pro keyboard which embodies the brands ‘Never Settle’ spirit.

The new line-up of products is distinguished by purposeful designs, industry-leading technology, and advanced interconnectivity, which is set to take the brand’s fast and smooth experience to all new heights.

The OnePlus 11 5G, marks the return of two user-favorite features – the sophisticated Hasselblad imaging that makes photos true to life, and the handy Alert Slider that makes it easy to shift from mode to mode. OnePlus has also designed the ideal companion to the OnePlus 11 5G – the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, which promises to deliver a full-bodied, stereo-quality audio experience with crystal clarity.

Offers, Pricing, and Goodies

At the OnePlus pop-ups, the first 11 people to buy the all-new OnePlus 11 5G will receive exclusive OnePlus 11 goodies such as OnePlus products and merchandise.

And for everyone else, here are more reasons to get in line: