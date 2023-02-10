OnePlus announces pop-ups across 7 cities

Celebrating the launch of its all-new flagship range of products, OnePlus, the global technology brand, is excited to announce the schedule for its pop-ups across 7 cities in India. On 11th February 2023, OnePlus users & enthusiasts will get a chance to experience the newly unveiled products starting at 11:00 am IST.
Signature Pop-up stores have always been a part of the OnePlus launch culture, and are a OnePlus Community favorite since the brand’s inception, seeing a phenomenal response year after year. Continuing the tradition, OnePlus will be hosting pop-ups across 7 major cities, where attendees will be the first to get their hands on the newly launched products OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2.
|City
|Venue
|Mumbai
|OnePlus Experience Store, Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai
|Bangalore
|OnePlus Boulevard, Brigade Road, Bengaluru
|New Delhi
|Select Citywalk Mall, Saket, New Delhi
|Pune
|OnePlus Experience Store, JM Road, Pune
|Hyderabad
|OnePlus Nizam Palace, Himayat Nagar, Hyderabad
|Chennai
|OnePlus Experience Store, Phoenix Market City, Chennai
|Ahmedabad
|OnePlus Experience Store, CG Road, Ahmedabad
At the Cloud 11 launch event, OnePlus announced an array of OnePlus products: the OnePlus 11 5G the OnePlus 11R 5G; the OnePlus Bus Pro 2; the OnePlus TV Q2 Pro; the OnePlus Pad; and the OnePlus Featuring 81 Pro keyboard which embodies the brands ‘Never Settle’ spirit.
The new line-up of products is distinguished by purposeful designs, industry-leading technology, and advanced interconnectivity, which is set to take the brand’s fast and smooth experience to all new heights.
The OnePlus 11 5G, marks the return of two user-favorite features – the sophisticated Hasselblad imaging that makes photos true to life, and the handy Alert Slider that makes it easy to shift from mode to mode. OnePlus has also designed the ideal companion to the OnePlus 11 5G – the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, which promises to deliver a full-bodied, stereo-quality audio experience with crystal clarity.
Offers, Pricing, and Goodies
At the OnePlus pop-ups, the first 11 people to buy the all-new OnePlus 11 5G will receive exclusive OnePlus 11 goodies such as OnePlus products and merchandise.
And for everyone else, here are more reasons to get in line:
- Instant discount of ₹1,000 on the OnePlus 11 5G, on purchase through ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI transactions.
- Up to 12 months No-Cost EMI on the OnePlus 11 5G, on purchase using major credit cards.
- Users can also avail additional exchange bonus worth ₹6,000 when they upgrade to the OnePlus 11 5G from a 4G OnePlus or iOS device.
- Avail up to 12 months of no-cost EMI on the purchase of OnePlus 11 5G using a Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI card only on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App OnePlus Experience Stores or partner stores.
- Additionally, enjoy special offers from Jio worth up to ₹11,200 on your Jio ₹599 Postpaid Plan.
- Under this offer, OnePlus 11 users can enjoy 150 GB per month with OTT benefits on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Jio TV, and one additional SIM for friends/family. Customers can also avail of additional benefits worth up to ₹3,200 on Ixigo and EazyDiner. The offer will be available to all new and existing Jio users. OnePlus 11 users can also experience high-end cloud gaming on the JioGames app.
- Avail additional ₹999 discount on the purchase of the all-new OnePlus 11 5G if you attended the OnePlus Cloud 11 event on February 7, 2023. You will be required to carry your OnePlus Cloud 11 neck-tag to the Pop-up event. The offer can only be availed only once per user.