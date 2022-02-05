The Chinese technology brand OnePlus announced it is all set to launch a new smart TV series in India – the OnePlus TV Y Series in an online event. The company didn’t mention when the launch is going to take place but said the upcoming Y series will comprise of two models – OnePlus TV Y1S and the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge. OnePlus said the new smart TVs will further enhance the connected ecosystem experience that the company has come to signify so that users will have seamless connectivity across devices.

As for the smart TVs themselves, the new OnePlus TV Y1S and the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge are designed to offer a superior viewing and listening experience that would make it the best in its class. The company also said the upcoming smart TV will still be adhering to its policy of offering the highest quality products but at affordable rates. The company though didn’t reveal any of the specs and the only thing it mentioned is that it will be offering a bezel-less design, something that resonates well with its smartphone design strategy as well.

The OnePlus smart TV portfolio in India currently comprises of three series – OnePlus TV Q Series, OnePlus TV U Series, and the OnePlus TV Y Series. Of these, the OnePlus TV Q Series happens to be the top-notch version offering best in class display along with a truly immersive audio as well. The Q series TVs also are the most feature rich and sports stylish looks that the company claims set new benchmarks in its class. The Q series comprises of 55-inch smart TV and starts at around Rs. 62,899 for the base model while the Pro version costs Rs. 84,899.

OnePlus TV U Series, on the other hand, comes across as a slightly more affordable option while still offering a premium feel and looks. The U series carries forwards the company’s signature premium burdenless design feature but sans the premium price. The range starts with the 50-inch model which is priced at Rs. 40,999

Lastly, there is the OnePlus TV Y Series that would make up the company’s bottom line-up in the price order. The Y series is designed to offer a seamless connected ecosystem experience but at extremely affordable prices without compromising on the viewing and listening experience. The range starts at just Rs. 16,999 for the 32-inch model while the 43-inch version costs Rs. 25,999.