OnePlus, the Chinese technology giant announced the ‘One-ness Sale’ as part of Independence Day celebrations in India. The offers apply to all of the OnePlus products, which range from smart TVs and smartphones to other smart accessories. The offers are going to be valid throughout the month of August.

Here are the details.

OnePlus 9 series

There are special offers that apply to the company’s flagship OnePlus 9 series smartphones. The offers are also in tune with the Great Freedom Festival now underway at Amazon India wherein buyers get to have a discount of up to Rs. 1,250 when bought using the SBI Bank credit cards. The discount is a higher Rs. 1,750 on EMI purchase via SBI Bank.

Those buying the OnePlus 9R via Amazon.in will have a coupon discount worth Rs. 2,000 while purchasing on EMI via SBI bank will lead to a discount of Rs. 1,750. All of this can make the smartphone to be priced at Rs. 36,249 as part of the Independence Day offer.

Purchasing the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro models can lead to a discount of Rs. 4,000 along with another Rs. 1,750 off on EMI transactions via SBI credit cards. This way, the OnePlus 9 will come down to Rs. 44,249 while the OnePlus 9 Pro will have an effective price of Rs. 59,249 with all the discounts taken into account.

HDFC card holders too are in for a treat as such buyers can avail of a discount of up to Rs, 3,000 on any of the OnePlus 9 series smartphones. The offer is applicable when bought via OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Experience Stores, or other retail partner stores.

The discounts are going to be applicable till August 9, 2021.

OnePlus Nord Series

Buyers of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G and the OnePlus Nord CE 5G are going to be treated to a discount of Rs. 1,000 when bought via HDFC Bank cards. This apart, the bank is also offering no-cost EMI options for a period of 3 and 6 months. The offer is applicable when bought via OnePlus.in or partner retail stores.

Similarly, there is going to be an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,250 for SBI Bank credit cardholders. When bought on EMI via Amazon.in, the discount can be up to Rs. 1,750 for SBI bank cardholders. That is not all as buyers of the OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus Nord 2 5G, or OnePlus Nord CE 5G are eligible for a discount of Rs. 1,500 OnePlus Buds Z or OnePlus Band when bought via OnePlus.in or the OnePlus Store app. The offer is going to be valid till August 9, 2021.

OnePlus TV

There is going to be a discount of up to Rs. 1,500 on the OnePlus TV Y Series while a discount of up to Rs. 2,000 applies to the OnePlus TV U1S. The discount applies to all purchases of the above smart TV models from OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus Experience stores, as well as partner stores. The offer will remain in effect till August 9, 2021.

Buying the OnePlus TV Y Series during the Great Freedom Festival sale at Amazon.in using SBI Card can lead to a discount of up to Rs. 2,000. Similarly, there is going to be a discount of up to Rs. 4,000 on the OnePlus TV U1S on Amazon.in. The discount offer will be in place till August 9, 2021.

There are similar offers available on other OnePlus TV models as well. For instance, buying the OnePlus TV Y series will lead to instant discounts when bought using HDFC Bank Cards, Axis Bank Cards, and ICICI Credit Cards. This offer applies to purchases made on Flipkart.com and will remain in effect till August 31, 2021.

Buyers of the OnePlus TV 40Y1 also qualify for an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 on Flipkart.com. Then there are going to be bank discounts of up to Rs. 1,500 for the taking when bought using HDFC Bank Cards, Axis Bank Cards, and ICICI credit card. The offer applies to purchases made on Flipkart and will last till August 31, 2021.

HDFC Bank cardholders qualify for an instant discount that ranges between Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 1,500 while the OnePlus TV U1S will lead to a higher discount of Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 4,000 depending on the model you intend to buy. Then there also is the 3 months and 6-month no-cost EMI options available on all major banks while a 9-month no-cost EMI option is available on HDFC Bank card. The offer is applicable when purchased from OnePlus.in, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and the OnePlus Store App.

Those opting to buy the OnePlus TV Y Series and OnePlus TV U1S from OnePlus Experience stores, or partner stores are in for a 12-month no-cost EMI plan which however requires a down payment of 4 months via HDFC Paper Finance. With an HDFC Bank card, buyers will have 9 months no-cost EMI offer with zero down payment.

With the OnePlus TV Y series, there is a similar 12-month no-cost EMI plan with 4 months down payment or 8 months no-cost EMI without any down payment when purchased via Bajaj Finserv.

There is an 18-month no-cost EMI plan available with 6 month down payment on the OnePlus TV U1S. Yet another plan is the 9-month no-cost EMI option with zero down payment when purchased via Bajaj Finserv.

Apart from these, buying the OnePlus TV Y Series or OnePlus TV U1S from OnePlus.in will let you have a gift voucher of Rs. 500. This can be used to purchase select OnePlus accessories till August 12, 2021.

On top of all this, American Express cardholders qualify for a 5 percent cashback offer on purchases made via OnePlus.in or OnePlus Store App.

OnePlus Wearables and Accessories

The offers do not end here as there are similar discounts available on OnePlus Audio, Wearables & Accessories when purchased via OnePlus Experience Stores, OnePlus.in, Flipkart.com, and Amazon.in. The offers are going to be valid till August 9, 2021.

Those buying the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition, OnePlus Buds Z, and OnePlus Power Bank are eligible for a Rs. 100 discounts. Similarly, buying the OnePlus Buds, OnePlus Band, and OnePlus Band Steven Harrington edition will qualify for a discount of Rs. 691, Rs. 300, and Rs. 200, respectively.