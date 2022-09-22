OnePlus announces exciting offers across its 5G ready smartphone portfolio

OnePlus, the global technology brand, has unveiled an exciting range of offers across its product portfolio to usher in Diwali celebrations and help consumers add more joy to their festivities. OnePlus India has been expanding its ecosystem by adding an array of products available across different price categories, which have received tremendous love from the ever-growing community. With 5G rollout in the coming months, OnePlus is encouraging consumers to upgrade to the 5G experience with OnePlus devices across competitive price points. The brand has introduced lucrative offers and discounts across its 5G-ready smartphones and other products to make the signature OnePlus experience more accessible to consumers.

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition To make this festive season memorable for its ever-growing community, the brand recently launched the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition. The OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition is a celebration of the brand’s long-standing partnership with Amazon and the perfect 5G companion for users looking for a performance-driven daily driver. As an added treat, Amazon users who purchase the all-new OnePlus 10R Prime Blue can also avail of a 3-month Amazon Prime subscription for free. Adorned with the specially created unique Prime Blue color, the performance flagship brings the same smooth and burdenless OnePlus experience. The OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition is the all-new avatar of OnePlus’ performance flagship for 2022.

Celebrating the OnePlus and Amazon user community, the OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue is introduced at INR 32,999, available on Amazon.in

Customers can also avail an Instant Bank Discount of up to INR 3000 on OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition , via SBI Credit Cards on Amazon.in

, via SBI Credit Cards on Amazon.in In addition, Amazon.in customers will get an additional instant cashback of INR 500 via Amazon Pay on all prepaid payments with the purchase of the OnePlus 10R Prime Edition , for Amazon Prime members.

, for Amazon Prime members. OnePlus and iOS users can also exchange their older smartphones to avail an additional exchange offer of INR 3000 on OnePlus 10R Prime Blue edition on Amazon.in

on on Amazon.in Users can purchase the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition with up to 9 months No Cost EMI on Axis Bank Card transactions.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus 10T 5G The OnePlus 10 Series is the company’s most comprehensive flagship line to date and upholds OnePlus’ philosophy of burdenless design. The recently launched OnePlus 10T 5G offers ultimate performance, combining the computing power of the latest Snapdragon 8+Gen1 and the most powerful cooling system on a OnePlus smartphone ever. For the shutterbugs, the OnePlus 10 Pro’s second-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile supports OnePlus Billion Color Solution that allows Natural Color Calibration with Hasselblad to be applied to over one billion colors. That’s not all, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes fitted with a new ultra-wide camera offering a 150° field of view that can take photos that are four times wider than those captured by 120° ultra-wide cameras on other smartphones An embodiment of the fast and smooth experience, the OnePlus 10R 5G empowers users to ‘Stay in Charge’. Delivering exceptional performance, the OnePlus 10R 5G is a powerhouse that comes with an exclusive MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset, improved thermal control, and blazing fast 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition.

To give back to fans this festive season the OnePlus 10 Pro receives a special festive price of INR 61,999 and INR 66,999 for the 8/128 GB variant and 12/256 GB variant, respectively. For the gamer community, the OnePlus 10R 5G also receives a festive season price of INR 32,999.

festive season price of INR 32,999. Additionally, customers can also avail an Instant Bank Discount of INR 6000 on the OnePlus 10 Pro , INR 5000 on the OnePlus 10T 5G and INR 3000 on OnePlus 10R 5G, via Axis Bank Card and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, offline partner stores and via SBI Credit Cards on Amazon.in

, INR 5000 on the and INR 3000 on via Axis Bank Card and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, offline partner stores and via SBI Credit Cards on Amazon.in OnePlus and iOS users can exchange their older smartphones to avail an additional exchange offer of INR 10,000 on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G , INR 3000 on OnePlus 10R 5G and INR 5000 on the OnePlus 10T 5G on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and OnePlus Experience Stores and partner stores.

, INR 3000 on and INR 5000 on the on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and OnePlus Experience Stores and partner stores. Users can purchase the OnePlus 10 Series with up to 9 months No Cost EMI on Axis Bank Card transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and offline partner stores.

with up to 9 months No Cost EMI on Axis Bank Card transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and offline partner stores. Finally, users can also avail a Screen Protection Plan for just INR 99 via purchase on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App between 22nd September to 30th September

OnePlus Smart TVs: Committed to delivering a seamless and burdenless experience to the users, the latest OnePlus TV Y1S series is a smart hub for one’s home entertainment. The latest addition to the OnePlus Y1S – the OnePlus TV 50Y1S Pro and the OnePlus TV 43Y1S Pro aims to deliver an intelligent, connected ecosystem experience to the community at truly affordable price points. Packed with a series of smart features, the OnePlus TV Y1S series offers incredible visual and sound capabilities and a plethora of entertainment content with OxygenPlay 2.0. Equipped with full-range speakers of up to 24W output, the OnePlus TVs ensure a well-balanced sound profile for a complete cinematic audio experience. The OnePlus TVs also enable users with the special ALLM feature (Auto Low Latency Mode) to enjoy a faster and more interesting gaming experience on the OnePlus TV Y1S series. Adding delight to the festive season, OnePlus brings in a plethora of attractive offers on TVs. Customers can now purchase the OnePlus TV Y1 at price starting at INR 10,499 (OnePlus TV 32Y1) post discounts (additional bank offer applicable on this price), and the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro series starting at INR 23,499 post discounts (additional bank offer applicable on this price). Further, OnePlus has a great deal of offers on U and Q series TVs as well.

Customers can avail a discount of INR 4,500 on OnePlus TV 32Y1, INR 3,000 on OnePlus TV 40Y1, OnePlus TV 43Y1, OnePlus TV 32Y1S, OnePlus TV 43Y1S, OnePlus TV 43Y1S Pro and OnePlus TV 50Y1S Pro.

and In addition, customers can avail an additional price drop of INR 3,000 on OnePlus TV 50U1S, OnePlus TV 55U1S and INR 2,000 on OnePlus TV 65U1S as a Diwali special offer, making these smart TVs available at attractive price points.

and INR 2,000 on as a Diwali special offer, making these smart TVs available at attractive price points. Customers buying OnePlus TV 55Q1and OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro can avail a discount of INR 5,000 and INR 10,000 respectively.

can avail a discount of INR 5,000 and INR 10,000 respectively. Customers can opt for various No Cost EMI options and avail Instant Bank Discounts on Axis Bank Cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Experience Stores, Flipkart.in as well as offline partner stores and, SBI Bank Card transactions on Amazon.in upon purchase of the OnePlus TV 32|40|43 Y1, OnePlus TV 32|43 Y1S, OnePlus TV 32|43 Y1S Edge (Exclusively available at OnePlus Experience stores), OnePlus TV 43|50 Y1S Pro & OnePlus TV 50|55|65 U1S

and avail Instant Bank Discounts on on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Experience Stores, Flipkart.in as well as offline partner stores and, SBI Bank Card transactions on Amazon.in upon purchase of the OnePlus TV 32|40|43 Y1, OnePlus TV 32|43 Y1S, OnePlus TV 32|43 Y1S Edge (Exclusively available at OnePlus Experience stores), OnePlus TV 43|50 Y1S Pro & OnePlus TV 50|55|65 U1S The above offers can be availed across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in, Flipkart.in as well as offline partner stores

Users can also avail up to INR 2000 on select TV models on the OnePlus Store App

Audio, Wearables and Accessories: One for the gaming enthusiasts, OnePlus is announcing the launch of its OnePlus 18W Freezing Point Phone Cooler as part of the festive season. The all-new 18W cooler comes with dual thermoelectric coolers (Dual TECs) with an ultra-high energy efficiency ratio, military-grade cooling material and a 1800mm² super large cooling plate. The cooler is equipped with customized tornado radiators and 1000 series aluminum alloys with thermal conductivity. The conductivity of the heat-dissipating aluminum material is as high as 200W/mK so that your phone stays cool throughout your gaming sessions. With special discounts on the OnePlus ecosystem, customers can enjoy offers across the OnePlus audio and wearables as well.

The 18W Freezing Point Phone Cooler will be available this festive season at INR 3,299, available exclusively on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App and select OnePlus Experience Stores

Customers can avail a festive season discount of INR 2500 on the OnePlus Buds Pro , and an additional Instant Bank Discount of INR 1000 via SBI Credit Card on Amazon.in and Axis Bank Cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Store, and partners stores

, and an additional Instant Bank Discount of INR 1000 via SBI Credit Card on Amazon.in and Axis Bank Cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Store, and partners stores Users can avail a festive season discount of INR 400 and INR 500 on the purchase of OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 and OnePlus Buds Z2 , respectively.

and , respectively. Moreover, customers can avail an Instant Bank Discount of INR 150 and INR 300 on the OnePlus Bullet Wireless Z2 and OnePlus Buds Z2 , respectively on purchase via Axis Bank Cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Store, and partners stores. Additionally, users can also avail the offer via Axis Bank Cards

and , respectively on purchase via Axis Bank Cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Store, and partners stores. Additionally, users can also avail the offer via Axis Bank Cards As part of the festive season the OnePlus Watch receives a special festive discount of INR 1000. Users can avail an additional Instant Bank Discount of INR 1000 on purchase via Axis Bank Cards and EMI transactions across OnePlus Experience Stores

Finally, fitness enthusiasts can also avail a discount of INR 100 on the OnePlus Band this festive season.

OnePlus Nord Category OnePlus Nord has been making the OnePlus signature experience more accessible to consumers since its inception across price points. Further, OnePlus Nord has expanded its ecosystem across both 5G smartphones and audio giving you the opportunity to join the OnePlus ecosystem at an affordable price range. Nord Smartphones: In 2022, OnePlus Nord has expanded the product portfolio further with the recent launch of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, which makes the flagship essentials available to a wider set of consumers and is the quintessential mid-range champion from Nord. Whereas the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and Nord CE 2 Lite 5G launched earlier in the year are the perfect choice for those seeking to enter the OnePlus ecosystem with the core features with a premium smartphone experience at an affordable price. When customers shop at OnePlus Experience stores, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, and selected partner stores, they can avail exciting offers of the OnePlus Nord 2T, Nord CE 2 5G, and the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G – Axis Bank cardholders can avail up to INR 4,000 discount on the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G on OnePlus.in and offline partner stores SBI Credit cardholders can avail up to INR 4,000 discount on the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G on Amazon.in Additionally, Axis Bank cardholders can avail No Cost EMI of up to 3 months across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and other offline partners Users can avail an instant discount of INR 1,000 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and offline partner stores for the OnePlus Nord 2T 12GB variant Users can also avail a 12-month Extended Warranty Plan at just INR 99 via purchase on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App between 22nd September to 30th September

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G – Users can avail an instant discount of INR 500 across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and other offline partner stores Axis Bank cardholders can avail additional INR 1,500 off on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app and other offline partner stores SBI Credit cardholders can avail a discount of INR 1,500 on Amazon.in Additionally, Axis Bank cardholders can avail No Cost EMI of up to 3 months across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and other offline partners

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G – Users can avail themselves of an instant discount of INR 500 across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and other offline partner stores Axis Bank cardholders can avail additional INR 1,500 off on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app and other offline partner stores SBI Credit cardholders can avail additional INR 1,500 on Amazon.in Additionally, Axis Bank cardholders can avail No Cost EMI of up to 3 months across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and other offline partners Users can also avail a 12-month Extended Warranty Plan at just INR 99 via purchase on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App between 22nd September to 30th September



OnePlus Nord Audio: The newest additions to the Nord ecosystem, OnePlus Nord audio products have received an overwhelming response from the community. With three launches in the form of OnePlus Nord Buds, Nord Buds CE and Nord Wired Earphones across entry level price-category OnePlus Nord has given more options to consumers than ever. Following are the offers which the consumers can avail while shopping for the OnePlus Nord audio devices:

Nord Buds – Users can avail an instant discount of INR 500 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, Flipkart and offline partner stores Axis Bank cardholders can avail a discount of INR 200 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Flipkart and offline partner stores

– Nord Buds CE – Users can avail an instant discount of INR 400 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Flipkart and other offline partners Axis Bank cardholders can avail a discount of INR 150 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Flipkart and offline partner stores

– Nord Wired Earphones – Users can avail an instant discount of INR 200 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and offline partner stores

Offers for Red Cable Club members: OnePlus Red Cable Club members can avail the following offers from 22nd September onwards for a limited time duration on OnePlus.in or OnePlus Store App only:

Up to INR 2000 off using RedCoins on OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 10R and OnePlus Nord 2T

Up to INR 1500 off using RedCoins on OnePlus TV products

Customers can also avail 50% off on OnePlus Red Cable Care (now at INR 749), while purchasing a OnePlus smartphone on OnePlus.in or OnePlus Store App, and get a 12-month Extended Warranty, 120 GB Cloud Storage, and much more.