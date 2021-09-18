OnePlus has announced a new update for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro that introduces a new camera mode named XPan to smartphones. The new camera feature has been developed in collaboration with Hasselblad and provides the same experience that the Hasselblad XPan camera did, that is offering the 35 mm format while still having the option to switch to full panorama mode without having to change the film.

On the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro smartphones, using the XPan feature will lead to the picture just clicked to first have the same appearance as that of the film’s negative. The same will then develop slowly to emerge as the image clicked in all its glory. Pictures in the XPan mode will be using the 65:24 aspect ratio, which happens to be the same that the Hasselblad XPan camera did.

Users will also have the option to click images in either 30 mm or 45 mm focal lengths. The images would be clicked in this mode using the primary and ultra-wide-angle lenses. Also, the panoramic images would be clicked with the viewfinder itself providing a preview of the image. Also, the final image would be cropped from the primary and ultra-wide-angle camera.

This, OnePlus said will lead to high-resolution images being shot that are of more than 20 MP resolution. Specifically, the images shot in XPan mode will have a resolution of 7,552 × 2,798 pixels and 7,872 × 2,916 when shot using 30 mm and 45 mm focal lengths respectively.

Further, the images are going to be shot in black and white mode by default though users will have the option to switch to colour mode as well. To celebrate the launch of the new XPan mode, the company is also offering Rs. 500 discount towards the purchase of the OnePlus 9 series smartphones. The offer is valid till September 23, 2021. Buyers will have to apply the discount code – xpan while checking out to avail of the discount offer.

Buyers can also save the coupon for future use. To save, buyers will have to be registered members of OnePlus. Once an account has been created, users will have to click on the Account icon at the top right which essentially is the profile icon. There, on the Vouchers / Gift Code /Token tab, the code has to be added for it to be saved. However, the same will lose its relevance if not used up before the expiry date. The coupon is going to be valid only in India.