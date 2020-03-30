OnePlus 8 set for April 14 launch, will be an online only event

Here finally is the news that OnePlus fans have perhaps been waiting for with bated breath, the OnePlus 8 is all set for a formal launch on April 14. The company, while making the announcement also said the launch is going to be an online only event, which is understandable considering the ongoing coronavirus rage sweeping across the globe.

The company though hasn’t revealed any other info in its press release, except that there is going to be a full series of 5G devices launched on that day. As it is, rumour mills have predicted three devices set for launch this year. Those include the base OnePlus 8 along with the more up-market OnePlus 8 Pro.

Then there likely will be the OnePlus 8 Z as well which is going to be the entry level model. Of course there is going to be a few compromises with the lower priced models though it seems the company is offering 5G capability on all three versions. Elsewhere, the OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to come with four rear cameras while the OnePlus 8 will have one less.

Rumour mills have also predicted a few key changes with year 2020 line up of OnePlus smartphone devices. That include wireless charging feature on the phones which is going to be a first from the Chinese manufacturer. Further, there is going to be IP68 rating for dust and water ingress on at least the OnePlus 8 Pro though it’s unfortunate the OnePlus 8 is missing out on the same.

Another unique aspect of the upcoming smartphone includes its 120 Hz display which will allow for a truly smooth and fluid scrolling experience. This would mark further improvement over the 90 Hz display that happens to be one of the bigger USPs of the OnePlus 7. The OnePlus 8 will also feature a punch hole display for the selfie cam. Worth mentioning, the outgoing OnePlus 7 had a pop-up selfie cam.

Colour options will include black, a shade of green along with a fluorescent ‘interstellar glow’ colour. You can watch the launch event unfold on the official company website as well as the OnePlus YouTube channel. The event starts 8:30 PM IST on April 14, 2020.