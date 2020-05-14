We finally have the dates the OnePlus 8 series 5G phones are going to hit streets in India. The phone was already launched on 14 April, 2020 and is slated to go on sale in the country starting 29 May, 2020. The company made the revelation via its Red Cable Club community and can be ordered via Amazon.in along with other authorised retail outlets, besides the company’s own website as well.

There is going to be an early access sale too where the OnePlus 8 5G will be up for grabs starting May 18 itself, from 2 PM onwards. That would be via Amazon.in though there will be a limited number of the phone for the taking.

Benefits for Red Cable Club members:

Also, as usual, there is going to be several exciting launch offers while Red Cable Club members will have Bundle sale to look forward to. For instance, there is going to be the Limited Edition pop-up bundle applicable to both the OnePlus 8 series devices. That would include Bullets Wireless Z (Black) earphones, a Cyan Bumper Case and a Karbon Bumper Case for Rs. 1000 over the retail price of the OnePlus 8 device you opt to buy.

The pop-up bundle will be available starting 28 May itself with prices starting at Rs. 45,999. However, apart from it being available to only members of the Red Cable Club, they will also need to have special invitation codes to make the pop-up bundle purchase.

Launch offer for all:

These apart, normal buyers will have an instant discount of Rs. 3000 on the OnePlus 8 Pro and Rs. 2000 on the OnePlus 8 when bought using the SBI credit card. Plus, there is no-cost EMI option for a max of 12 months when bought via Amazon.in using popular credit and debit cards. With SBI credit cards, the no-cost EMI options extend to offline stores as well.

With Bajaj Finance, you get to pay just one-third of the cost while paying the remaining in easy instalments within 12-months. Jio too is chipping in with benefits worth Rs. 6000 while Red Cable Club members further have 10 percent discount the screen protection plan.

Pricing:

Meanwhile, here is the price structure for the OnePlus 8 series.

OnePlus 8 5G (Glacial Green) 6+128 GB priced Rs. 41,999.

OnePlus 8 5G(Onyx Black, Glacial Green) 8+128 GB Rs. 44,999

OnePlus 8 5G(Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow) 12+256 GB

Rs. 49,999

OnePlus 8 Pro 5G(Onyx Black, Glacial Green) 8+128 GB Rs. 54,999

OnePlus 8 Pro 5G(Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue) 12+256 GB

Rs 59,999

OnePlus 8 5G Popup Bundle (Green, Black) 8GB+128GB Rs. 45,999

OnePlus 8 Pro 5G Popup Bundle (Green, Black) 12GB+256GB Rs. 60,999.

Of thee, the base OnePlus 8 priced Rs. 41,999 will be available exclusively from Amazon.in while all other models will be available from all online and offline outlets.