OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Lite: Specs, features and price leaked

The OnePlus 8 is no doubt among the most keenly awaited phone at the moment. And now, we have what is being claimed to the full specs of the phone even though technically, it’s still a rumour. The spec sheet has been taken from the Giztop web store which might have posted the info accidentally, only to take it down later.

Nevertheless, what the leak revealed is that there is going to be the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite coming this year. Also, while unsurprisingly, it’s the Snapdragon 865 that would be powering the OP 8 and OP 8 Pro models. the Lite version would have the MediaTek MTK Dimensity 1000 at its core.

Other specs include 8/ 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM for the OP 8 Pro while the OP 8 would be getting 6/ 8/ 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM. The Lite would be doing with an 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM. Storage options would be 128 or 256 GB storage, UFS 3.0 for all three version of OP 8.

Further, the OP 8 Pro is touted to come with a Quad HD+ 6.5-inch AMOLED panel up front, the same for the OP 8 being FHD+ 6.55-inch AMOLED display. The Lite in turn will have a slightly smaller 6.4-inch AMOLED display, again of FHD+ resolution. However, it’s only the OP 8 Pro that would be getting a 120 Hz display while the rest will have 90 Hz refresh rate.

Coming to the optics, the OP 8 Pro is slated to have a quad cam setup comprising of a 60 mp primary sensor, a 16 mp wide-angle lens, 13 mp telephoto and a 3D ToF sensor. Things are going to be a bit toned down for the OP 8 and OP 8 Lite, it being a 48 mp primary lens, 16 mp wide-angle lens and a 2 mp depth sensor.

For the front cam, a 32 mp Samsung Isocell GD1 sensor is slated to be common for OP 8 Pro and OP 8 while the Lite would be getting a 16 MP, Sony IMX471 lens. Powering the OP 8 Pro would be a 4500 mAh battery with 50 Watt fast charging. For the OP 8 and OP 8 Lite, it’s going to be a 4000 mAh battery with 30 Watt fast charging. All versions would be running Android 10 based Oxygen OS.

As for the price, it likely will be $799 for the OP 8 Pro, $549 for the OP 8 and $499 for the Lite.

At the end, let’s all be reminded again these are rumours and lacks any official backing from OnePlus.