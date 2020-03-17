OnePlus 8 Pro – First look at the real device [Exclusive]

The ongoing Corona Virus outbreak hasn’t stopped leaks for the new OnePlus 8 to pour in. Now we bring you the latest OnePlus 8 Pro in flesh. The smartphone is not slated to launch at least for a month from now.

Thanks to our Source we now have a somewhat clear look at the front of the upcoming smartphone. From the image, it is clear that the phone will indeed feature a curved AMOLED panel along with smaller bezels and selfie camera cutouts.

Coming to other specs, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will feature QHD+ displays. These will be newer 120Hz refresh rate panels that OnePlus has been touting about for a while. There is an in-display optical fingerprint reader for biometric security, latest OxygenOS build. Under the hood, you would see the Snapdragon 865 chipset with the 5G modem and up to 12GB of RAM.

As per the battery, OnePlus is slated to up their game in this area with a 4,500mAh cell with support for up to 50W fast charging. As to the optics, the OnePlus 8 is slated to have a triple camera setup to the back while the 8 Pro will pack a quad camera setup. Both the models are slated to have the standard Grey and Blue matte finish with an additional color to follow soon. Now, this additional color could be an Olive green shade or a matte Gold shade.

We are hearing the launch could take place towards the end of April due to the on-going global Corona Virus outbreak with sales commencing early May. We will be bringing you the pricing details in the coming week but expect the pricing to be a little higher than what you have earlier seen from OnePlus.

For more info related to the cheaper OnePlus 8 variant, camera sensor info visit our partners for this story 247Techie.