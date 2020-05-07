With the OnePlus 8 series having been launched, the Chinese makers of the phone just made owning the erstwhile flagship, the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 a lot more affordable. The OnePlus 7T Pro Haze Blue has been provided a price cut to the tune of Rs. 6,000, making the phone priced at Rs. 47,999.

The company also announced they have partnered with Bajaj Finance to make owning the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T a lot more easier. In fact, it is just about a third of the cost that buyers will have to fork out at the moment, with the option to pay the rest and easy monthly instalments spread over a year.

The company is also offering the option of no-cost EMI for buying any of the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T series phones. The option is applicable to purchases made from Amazon.in with the loan term extending up to 12 months.

Just in case you need a refresher, the OnePlus 7T Pro comes with some compelling specs in the form of a Snapdragon 855 chipset along with up to a max of 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Another highlight of the phone is its 90 Hz bezel-less display along with a 16 mp pop-up camera.

All of this does make the OnePlus 7 series quite relevant even though the company has the next-gen OnePlus 8 to offer at the moment. The price cut should only add to the lure of the OnePlus 7 series.