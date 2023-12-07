OnePlus 12 Teardown Reveals Massive Vapor Chamber for Optimal Thermals

A recent teardown video of the OnePlus 12 has revealed a massive 9,140mm² vapor chamber, highlighting the company’s commitment to thermal management and sustained performance. This is one of the largest vapor chambers seen in a smartphone to date, showcasing OnePlus’ focus on tackling the heat issues often associated with high-performance devices.

Key Highlights:

OnePlus 12 boasts a 9,140mm² vapor chamber, one of the largest in the smartphone market.

This massive cooling solution indicates OnePlus’ focus on sustained performance and thermal management.

Other notable aspects include a graphite sheet and copper heat spreader for further heat dissipation.

The teardown video reveals a tightly packed internal layout, prioritizing performance over repairability.

OnePlus Prioritizes Thermals with Massive Vapor Chamber

The impressive size of the vapor chamber suggests that the OnePlus 12 is well-equipped to handle demanding tasks like gaming and video editing without experiencing significant thermal throttling. This is further bolstered by the presence of a graphite sheet and a copper heat spreader, which help to evenly distribute heat across the device and facilitate efficient cooling.

Tightly Packed Internals Prioritize Performance over Repairability

While the teardown video showcases the impressive cooling solution, it also reveals a tightly packed internal layout. This prioritizes performance and compactness but potentially compromises repairability. Replacing components like the battery or display might be a more challenging process compared to devices with more spacious internals.

Internal Components & Design

Dual-stacked Motherboard: The teardown revealed a unique dual-stacked motherboard design, likely aimed at optimizing space and performance. This design places the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and other key components on separate layers, potentially improving thermal management and signal transmission.

IP65 Water Resistance: The video confirmed the presence of multiple rubber gaskets throughout the device, contributing to its IP65 water resistance rating. This means the OnePlus 12 can withstand splashes and light rain, making it more durable against everyday elements.

Wireless Charging Components: The teardown revealed the placement of the wireless charging pad, NFC antenna, and LED flash, providing a clearer picture of the phone’s internal layout and functionality.

Camera Sensor Details: We now have confirmation of the camera specifications, including the 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary sensor, a 64MP telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. This camera setup promises high-quality photos and video capture.

User Experience

The focus on thermal management is a significant step forward for OnePlus, as it could lead to noticeable improvements in sustained performance and user experience. This is particularly relevant for gamers and power users who demand consistent performance from their devices. However, the tightly packed internal layout might raise concerns regarding repairability and long-term maintenance.

The recent OnePlus 12 teardown has shed light on the company’s approach to thermal management. The implementation of a massive vapor chamber, graphite sheet, and copper heat spreader suggests a significant focus on maintaining optimal temperatures during demanding tasks. While this is likely to benefit performance and user experience, it remains to be seen how the tightly packed internal layout will impact repairability in the long run.