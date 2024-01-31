OnePlus 12 Receives First Update: Hasselblad Master Mode Added

OnePlus has recently rolled out its first major update for the OnePlus 12, a move that has significantly upped the game in smartphone photography. The centerpiece of this update is the introduction of the Hasselblad Master Mode, a feature that draws on the expertise of the legendary camera brand to enhance the photographic capabilities of the OnePlus 12.

Key Highlights of the Update

The introduction of Hasselblad Master Mode in the camera app.

Enhanced system stability and improved success rate of fingerprint unlock.

Upgrades to the stability and compatibility of Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth connections.

The update, sized at 6.48GB, is named Oxygen OS v14.0.0.404 (EX01).

Hasselblad Master Mode: A Leap in Mobile Photography

Hasselblad, known for its high-quality medium format cameras, brings its color tuning expertise to the OnePlus 12. This mode allows users to adjust saturation, contrast, sharpness, and vignette before taking photos. Moreover, it promises improvements in color accuracy, dynamic range, and overall image quality, giving users more control to fine-tune their photographs.

Seamless Update Process

OnePlus 12 users can easily download and install this update by following these steps:

Connect the device to a Wi-Fi network. Open the “Settings” app and select “System.” Tap on “Software Updates” and then on “Check for updates.” Download and install the update if available.

Impact of the Update

This update is not just about enhancing the camera; it also addresses various performance and security aspects, ensuring a smoother operation of the OnePlus 12. The introduction of Hasselblad Master Mode is a testament to OnePlus’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and user-focused features. It underscores the company’s ongoing partnership with Hasselblad, which has been pivotal in elevating the camera experience on OnePlus smartphones.

In Conclusion

The OnePlus 12’s latest update is a significant stride forward, particularly for photography enthusiasts. It reflects OnePlus’s dedication to innovation and its commitment to enhancing the user experience through timely and impactful updates. The Hasselblad Master Mode is a clear indicator of the brand’s focus on integrating professional photography capabilities into its devices, ensuring that users can capture stunning visuals with their smartphones.