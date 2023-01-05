OnePlus 11 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 100W charging launched

After days of teasing, OnePlus finally announced its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 11 in China. The smartphone is set to make its Global debut in India next month. It features the most recent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 SoC, a QHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and stunning 100W fast charging support.

OnePlus 11 Specifications

The OnePlus 11 sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ E4 OLED LTPO 3.0 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and more. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 SoC paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage that cannot be expanded further.

In terms of camera, the smartphone comes with a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS, a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 32MP Sony IMX709 2x telephoto camera. The phone packs a 16MP snapper on the front for selfies. OnePlus 11 also marks Hasselblad’s return and carries the camera maker’s proprietary color science.

Other features on the handset include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, an IP54 rating, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an alert slider. It is juiced by a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support and Android 13-based OxygenOS custom skin out of the box.

OnePlus 11 Price

OnePlus 11 is priced at RMB 3,999 (INR 48,200) for the 12GB + 256GB Model, RMB 4,399 (INR 52,900) for the 16GB + 256GB model, and RMB 4,899 (INR 59,200) for the 16GB + 512GB model. It will go on sale in China starting January 9th.