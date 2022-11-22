Odysse Electric Vehicles inaugurates Mumbai’s largest showroom of Electric Scooter and Bikes in Kandivali

Odysse Electric Vehicles Private Limited, a reputed manufacturer of electric scooters and bikes has opened its brand owned second magnificent showroom in Mumbai. The showroom is situated in Kandivali West and was inaugurated today in the presence of Mr. Uday Samant, Minister of Industries of Maharashtra along with the Founders and other relevant industry veterans.

The showroom spreads in a 2300 sq ft area on the ground and first floors and will provide the city residents access to the brand’s best 2- wheeler electric vehicles. The store will exhibit extensive product ranges from Odysse. With this outlet currently the brand will have three company owned showrooms, 60+ dealerships and hope to have over 100 dealerships across India by March 2023.

Nemin Vora, Chief Executive Officer, Odysse Electric Vehicles said “we are excited about our brand showroom in Mumbai, Kandivali. This showroom is another milestone in our five year expansion plan for the brand. It is a proud moment for us to have the biggest EV 2 wheeler showroom of Mumbai. We have many new products lined up for the coming year and such flagship stores will help us create brand awareness and customer confidence.”