Nvidia RTX 4080 Super review: All you need to know is that it’s cheaper than a 4080

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super has sparked considerable interest in the gaming community, offering an intriguing blend of performance and cost-effectiveness. This article delves into the key aspects of the RTX 4080 Super, providing insights for potential buyers.

Key Highlights

Price Advantage : The RTX 4080 Super is priced at $999, making it $200 cheaper than the original RTX 4080.

: The RTX 4080 Super is priced at $999, making it $200 cheaper than the original RTX 4080. Design : The Founders Edition features a sleek black design, maintaining the large triple-slot card structure with a focus on quiet operation.

: The Founders Edition features a sleek black design, maintaining the large triple-slot card structure with a focus on quiet operation. Performance : Boasting 10240 CUDA Cores and a boost clock of 2.56GHz, it marginally outperforms the RTX 4080.

: Boasting 10240 CUDA Cores and a boost clock of 2.56GHz, it marginally outperforms the RTX 4080. Memory : Equipped with 16GB GDDR6X memory, ensuring robust performance in demanding scenarios.

: Equipped with 16GB GDDR6X memory, ensuring robust performance in demanding scenarios. Power Efficiency : Has a Total Graphics Power (TGP) of 320W, similar to the RTX 4080.

: Has a Total Graphics Power (TGP) of 320W, similar to the RTX 4080. Connectivity: Includes standard Nvidia video outputs – three DisplayPort 1.4a and an HDMI 2.1.

Design and Build

The RTX 4080 Super comes in two main variants: the Nvidia-produced Founders Edition and the Asus TUF Gaming version. The Founders Edition is known for its excellent industrial design, offering a cool and quiet operation with a 12VHPWR socket for power and standard Nvidia video outputs. The Asus TUF Gaming model, on the other hand, is larger and features a quad-slot design with more visible heatsinks and additional HDMI ports, catering to users who prefer RGB lighting and more connectivity options.

Performance and Gaming Experience

In terms of performance, the RTX 4080 Super shows only a slight improvement over the RTX 4080, attributed to the increased number of Streaming Multiprocessors and a slight bump in VRAM speed. This translates to a performance boost of less than 5% compared to the 4080 Founders Edition. However, considering its lower price point, this marginal performance increase represents a better value for gamers.

Price and Availability

The launch of the RTX 4080 Super at a $999 price point, compared to the $1,199 price of the RTX 4080, makes it an appealing option for those looking for high-end performance without the steep price tag. The more affordable pricing, coupled with its robust features and performance, positions the RTX 4080 Super as a competitive choice in the high-end GPU market.

Summary

In conclusion, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super emerges as a compelling option for gamers and enthusiasts. It stands out for its effective balance between performance and cost, offering a slightly better performance than the RTX 4080 at a notably lower price. This GPU caters to those seeking high-end gaming experiences without the need for the absolute top-tier pricing.