NU unveils its home appliances range, introducing Smart LED TVs, Air Conditioners and Washing Machines

Attempting to disrupt and redefine the consumer durables segment in India, NU, a recent entrant in the industry from the house of Arzooo, India’s largest B2B ecommerce marketplace, launched its first premium product line comprising Smart HDR LED TVs, Air Conditioners and Washing Machines.

Positioning itself as an aspirational brand which is backed by an exhaustive distribution network, NU is extending products that are laden with ARM Quad Core Processor and Blue Fin Technology, features and premium design in a more competitive price range, empowering middle income households to opt for high-end products.

Commenting on the launch of the products, Khushnud Khan, CEO & Co-Founder Arzooo and NU shared, “The Indian consumer durables segment is going through a very fascinating evolution led by consumers themselves. Gone are the times when people were fixated on brands; Today, they have become more aware, and are now opting for products that make their life better with superior technology. The value proposition of NU is backed by our deep understanding of the segment owing to Arzooo and has helped us develop products that address the unmet needs of this segment. “

“I am elated to unveil the first series of NU products. I believe that with our exceptional product range laden with cutting edge solutions, we will be able to democratize the reach of premium products to aspiring Indians.” Added the CEO & Co-Founder.

The launch of NU will help address the needs of aspiring Indian consumers who wish to purchase premium products and avail superior customer experience through their most trusted channels. NU has partnered with the best in the industry to bring cutting-edge technology, the latest features, and premium design that is at par with some of the leading global brands. Arzooo plans an omni channel approach to take NU closer to consumers and NU products will be available pan India, covering over 18,000 pin codes.

With a strong commitment towards superior customer experience and after-sales service, NU has created a robust installation and after-sales team with 650 service centers to deliver delightful customer experience in 400+ cities.

The products are available on Amazon, Flipkart and Offline stores

Product Specifications

Faster than conventional TVs, NU Smart TVs allow smoother multi-tasking, faster web browsing and quicker boot-up in addition to the intelligent display modes for elevated cinema, gaming and cricket viewing experience. Equipped with Dolby Audio, bezel-less design and 4K picture quality, the TVs also bring “Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation” experience. The NU game optimization smart HD LED TV 32″ is priced at 11,990 while the 43” variant is priced at INR 19,990. The NU real cinema 4K ultra HD smart TV 55″ is priced at INR 31,990 and the 65” variant is priced at INR 51,990.

Along with the Television sets, the brand has also launched three 4-in-1 convertible, inverter split Air Conditioners with high ambient cooling, instant turbo cool, blue fin technology and R32 eco-friendly refrigerant. NU’s 1 Ton 3-star variant is priced at INR 27,990, 1.5 Ton 3 star variant is priced at INR 30,990 whereas the 1.5 Ton 5 Star variant is priced at INR 34,990.

The brand also launched four washing machines across two categories, i.e. Fully-Automatic Top Load and Semi-Automatic Twin Tub. These are loaded with Quad-i pulsator that helps in creating super strong water flow ensuring deep cleaning and comes with a host of convenience features. The fully automatic washing machines come in two variants, NU 6.5 kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine and NU 8 kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine ranging from INR 12,499 to INR 16,999 respectively.

The Semi-Automatic category comes in two variant, 9 kg Semi-Automatic Top Load and 7 kg Semi-Automatic Top Load semi-automatic-top-loading offering a variety of wash programs and more convenience through a premium toughened glass lid priced at INR 8,499 and INR 10,999 respectively.