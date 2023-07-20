Nothing Phone (2) witnesses record-breaking demand with 1 Crore+ ‘Notify me’ consumer interest

London’s consumer tech brand, Nothing, witnessed an unprecedented interest following the launch of Nothing Phone (2) on July 11, with customers eagerly awaiting the opportunity to own the latest device.

Responding to an overwhelming response to its pre-order sale, with initial stocks running out, Nothing swiftly scaled up its production to meet the soaring customer interest. The astounding number of “Notify Me” requests on leading e-commerce platform, Flipkart, has now reached over 1 crore, highlighting the tremendous anticipation for the upcoming sales.

In a historic first, Nothing held Phone (2) Drops for the first time ever in India, drawing an enthusiastic crowd of more than 500 eager customers who patiently queued up to experience and possess Nothing Phone (2).

Manu Sharma, VP & GM of Nothing, expressed his excitement, stating,”The tremendous response by Indian customers towards Nothing Phone (2), fills us with immense gratitude. It motivates us to persistently create refined and innovative products that provide audiences with immersive experiences and iconic style statements in the times ahead.”

Nothing Phone (2) is engineered to make smartphone usage more mindful, Phone (2) introduces the new Glyph Interface at the back, enabling users to minimize screen interactions by accessing key information at a glance. It also features a revamped Nothing OS 2.0, rooted in utility and designed to reduce distractions, while delivering a fast and smooth experience that embodies Nothing’s unique aesthetics. Powered by the top-of-the-line Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, Phone (2) delivers Nothing’s most premium smartphone experience to date, boasting a powerful 50MP dual rear camera with advanced algorithms for true-to-life photography, and a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display with LTPO.