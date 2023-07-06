Nothing Phone (2) press renders surface ahead of launch

The highly anticipated smartphone of the season is none other than the Nothing Phone (2). Carl Pei, the former co-founder of OnePlus, has proven himself to be a master of marketing by creating immense hype around this smartphone.

Set to make its global debut on July 11th, the Nothing Phone (2) is being positioned as the flagship device from the company. Although the company has provided subtle hints about the design of the Phone (2), a comprehensive set of high-quality renders of the handset has surfaced online a week before the official launch.

Courtesy of Evleaks, these renders showcase the phone from all angles in both Grey and White color options. The Nothing Phone (2) exhibits subtle changes compared to its predecessor, Phone (1). It features a curved glass back and a different arrangement of Glyph LEDs. While the dual camera setup remains on the rear, the front selfie camera has been relocated to the center of the display.

The Glyph lights on the Phone (2)’s center display is divided into six separations, offering 33 addressable LED lighting zones, a significant increase from the 12 zones found on the Phone (1). The top right section alone boasts 16 customizable lighting zones.

The company has already confirmed that the Nothing Phone (2) will feature a 6.7-inch screen, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and a 4700mAh battery. Furthermore, the company’s founder, Carl Pei, has shared some camera samples on his social media channels, hinting at the device’s impressive photography capabilities.