Nothing today launched a new all-black edition of the ear 1 truly wireless earbuds which the company said is now carbon neutral as well. As per the colour scheme, the earbuds get a smoky black finish, and it looks stunning, to say the least. The charging case however retains the same transparent look though the white painted portion on the previous edition now comes with a black finish, something that extends to the hinge as well as the pairing button. Meanwhile, the company also announced the new ear (1) can be purchased using cryptocurrency as well.

However, apart from the change of colour, the ear (1) remains exactly identical to the white version that was launched earlier. That includes the same form and functionality though the black version presents buyers with another nice option. Apart from its looks and excellent functionality, another reason to opt for the new black version is its carbon neutrality.

In fact, Nothing said they would be mentioning the carbon footprint of each ear (1) that goes on sale. With the black version, the carbon footprint stands at 1.78kg CO2e. Nothing is aiming to offset this cost via other means to become neutral, which includes opting to buy international renewable energy certificates or REC.

The company will also be numerically marking the first 100 units of the ear (1). Each of the units carrying numbers 1 to 100 engraved on it is slated to go on sale exclusively from the Nothing Kiosk. Those will be put up at Seven Dials, Covent Garden in London, and will be operational from 11:00 – 19:00 GMT starting December 4 onwards. The earbuds otherwise will go on sale from December 13 onwards in other parts of the world and will be available in India via Flipkart, from December 13, 12:00 PM onwards.

Another interesting change introduced with the all-black model of the popular earbuds is that the company will now be accepting crypto currency for purchasing the ear (1) from the company’s sales site. The company said they would be accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum, USD Coin, and Dogecoin though such transactions will only be possible in countries where bitcoins are legal tender. That rules out India where crypto currencies have been deemed illegal.