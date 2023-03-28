Nothing Ear (2) Goes On Sale; Offers Truly Authentic Sound With Dual-Chamber Design And Smart Active Noise Cancellation

Nothing Ear (2) Goes On Sale; Offers Truly Authentic Sound With Dual-Chamber...

London based consumer tech brand Nothing launched the Ear (2) last week. Our first ever second-generation audio product, Ear (2) are the ultimate high-res audio certified True Wireless Earbuds.

Ear (2) features Nothing’s iconic transparent design with elite engineering and next-level personalisation for the ultimate audio experience. Ear (2) sports an 11.6mm custom driver for deep, powerful bass and crystal-clear highs, and a new dual-chamber design enhances the overall sound quality with smooth airflow. Ear (2) showcases advanced engineering with Nothing’s best noise cancellation technology yet, achieving up to 40dB of noise reduction along with Smart Active Noise Cancellation.

Priced at INR 9,999, Nothing Ear (2) goes on sale on Flipkart, Myntra and select offline stores, starting 12 noon on March 28, 2023.