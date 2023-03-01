NOPE launches its first range of Smart Gadgets and Mobile Accessories in India — Everything you need to know about the GenZ-centric brand.

A homegrown brand focused on delivering high functionality gadgets and smart wearable for the GenZ and the youth, launched its first range of mobile accessories and gadgets for the Indian market. The brand revolves around the core values of today’s youth and how they settle for nothing but exceptional quality at the core. NOPE’s USP lies in its manufacturing facilities, and how it focuses upon being cent percent homegrown — right from its production units, the unique design philosophy behind its products or the distribution. NOPE is an OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) and thus manufactures its own products and doesn’t rely on sourcing equipment or assembling products from a third party vendor. NOPE’s unparalleled focus on quality control since day one has been deemed as one of the key differentiators for the brand from other similar players in the industry.

NOPE has marked its arrival with an elusive product portfolio that comprise a promising range of products — NOPE’s flagship neckbands, which are wireless earphones available in different variants, a series of TWS earbuds named Echo, Neo, Buddy and Shots alongside Bluetooth Speakers — the ‘Boom’ and the ‘Buzz’ — focused upon the young & vibrant audiophile millennials. NOPE’s neck bands and earbuds have some of the stand-out features like the Type C Fast Charging, Google Assistant & Siri support enabled, alongside touch control and 13 mm drivers to name a few.

NOPE also boasts a wide range of Smart Gadgets and Mobile Accessories that comprise of Smart Watches, Fit Bands alongside USB chargers, USB & Type-C charging cables, Car chargers, Power banks and Wireless chargers as a part of the brand’s vast product line.

In a category that’s flooded with players like Boat, Noise and Mivi — NOPE is banking upon its impeccable distribution network and a distributor centric approach to cater to the ever-increasing demands of the customers. With 15 brand partners, 370+ distributors who possess an integrated access to 30000+ retail points, NOPE’s distribution expertise, lucrative partnership models and the unwavering attention to R&D can be instrumental to the brand’s success. The brand intends to put a 360° emphasis on the omnichannel network, right from B2B distribution channels to online marketplaces, alongside their own proprietary platform as a stepping stone to its quality centric approach.

Led by Keshav Arora, the talismanic chief behind the brand, NOPE intends to be the unconventional preference of the youth by positioning its product range around the needs of the bright and confident youth of India. An industry veteran with over 22 years of experience in Sales & Marketing, Keshav nonchalantly expressed his excitement and put light on what the customers can expect from the brand.

“We are excited to commence the next wave of innovation in the smart gadgets & mobile accessory market with NOPE’s relentless efforts to push the best of technology and quality in the times to come. Our focus is upon delivering excellent value for our users, who believe in the mantra to be Young, Fresh & Bright — which are the core values that shall be synonymous with every product that you will come across from the house of ‘NOPE’. The youth remains at the center of our positioning, and we have our eyes placed on being the numero uno choice for anyone and everyone willing to experience what the smart and futuristic tech that the industry has to offer. We strive to be the greatest smart gadget & mobile accessory brand in India.

Our goal is to achieve ₹300 crore revenue in this fiscal year, and scale it up from there. NOPE intends to be a 1000 crore brand in the next three years”, said Keshav Arora when asked about NOPE’s vision and mission — and the brand’s forte.