Nomad Powers Up Qi2 with Sleek Stand Charger: Fast Wireless Charging for iPhone 15 and Beyond

Nomad, known for its premium tech accessories, has entered the burgeoning Qi2 wireless charging market with the new Stand Qi2 Magnetic Wireless Charger. This sleek aluminum and glass stand promises fast 15W charging for MagSafe and Qi2-enabled devices, including the recently launched iPhone 15 lineup.

Key Highlights:

Nomad launches its first Qi2 wireless stand charger, offering 15W of fast charging for compatible devices.

The Stand Qi2 Magnetic Wireless Charger supports both MagSafe and Qi2 devices, including iPhone 15 and newer models.

Premium design features metal and glass construction in black and white color options.

$100 price tag puts it at the higher end of the Qi2 charger market, but Nomad’s reputation for quality may sway buyers.

Availability expected soon, alongside other Qi2 offerings from major brands.

Qi2: A New Era of Wireless Charging

The Qi2 standard brings much-needed improvements to wireless charging, particularly for iPhones. Unlike the old Qi standard, which limited iPhones to 7.5W speeds, Qi2 allows for faster and more consistent charging across a wider range of devices. This is thanks to its improved communication protocols and authentication features.

Nomad’s Stand Qi2 charger capitalizes on these advancements, delivering up to 15W of charging power for compatible devices. This means iPhone 15 users can enjoy significantly faster charging times compared to the previous generation. The charger also works with older iPhones (with the latest iOS update) and other Qi2-enabled devices, offering a versatile charging solution.

Premium Design and Construction

Nomad prides itself on using high-quality materials and minimalist design, and the Stand Qi2 is no exception. The charger features a sleek and sturdy aluminum base paired with a tempered glass charging surface. Available in both black and white color options, it complements any modern workspace or nightstand.

Competitive Price Point, Uncertain Availability

While the Stand Qi2 boasts impressive features and premium build quality, the $100 price tag places it at the higher end of the Qi2 charger market. However, Nomad’s reputation for durability and design may justify the cost for some consumers.

Currently, Nomad hasn’t announced an official release date for the Stand Qi2. However, with other major brands like Belkin and Anker launching their own Qi2 offerings, consumers can expect the charger to hit the market soon.

Nomad’s Stand Qi2 Magnetic Wireless Charger is a compelling option for users seeking a stylish and fast wireless charging solution for their Qi2-enabled devices, particularly the iPhone 15. Its premium design, fast charging capabilities, and MagSafe compatibility come at a premium price, but Nomad’s track record for quality may be enough to convince discerning buyers. With the Qi2 standard gaining momentum, the Stand Qi2 is well-positioned to be a top choice for those looking to upgrade their wireless charging experience.