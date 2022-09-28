Nokia T10 tablet launched in India; packs all-day portable power and connectivity

HMD Global , the home of Nokia phones, today announces the second Nokia tablet, Nokia T10 in India, joining its in-demand tablet range. Nokia T10 is engineered to last longer through a combination of signature durability, guaranteed Android software upgrades, with Android 12 right out of the box and regular security updates. Nokia T10 delivers winning longevity in a compact design, making it the ideal choice for families, whether at home or on the move.

Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President- India & MENA, HMD Global:

“We entered the tablet category last October with the Nokia T20 and have been excited and encouraged by the positive feedback the media and our users have given us in India and globally. We’re pleased to launch Nokia T10 which delivers the same longevity and durability that made the T20 popular, but in a more compact design to make it even more versatile. Nokia T10 is the ultimate family-friendly tablet given its affordable price-point, signature build quality and travel-friendly design”

Small enough for travel, big enough for daily entertainment

Nokia T10 features a bright 8” HD display and stereo speakers with OZO playback, making for clear sound and a detailed picture no matter where you use it. Whether that’s taking video calls from home or streaming your favourite TV shows together on the move, Nokia T10 is a great portable companion.

It also comes with a second screen feature to make Nokia T10 mirror its display to your PC or a Laptop, providing a convenient way to maximise productivity[1] when an important task needs finishing.

Nokia T10 comes with Google Entertainment Space – a one-stop home for content where subscription services are consolidated. There is no more hopping between apps to find something to stream, read or play with Nokia T10 so you can do more of what you love.

Work, learn and play with confidence

Nokia T10 is ideal for the whole family. It comes with Google Kids Space, which features a library of content perfect for little ones, including apps, games, books and videos which they can use to explore, learn and discover.

Google Kids Space works with the Family Link app from Google, allowing you to guide your kids’ experience by managing content, setting screen time limits, and more, all from your own device.

Face unlock adds a layer of personalised security to Nokia T10, making personal data accessible with just a glance. Mask Mode means you can also unlock Nokia T10 while wearing a face covering.

Built to be re-gifted without a “second-hand” feel

Nokia T10 stays up to date and secure for longer thanks to two versions of Android updates and three years of monthly security updates[2]. The solid, durable unibody polymer design made with a nano-textured finish helps hide the appearance of scratches, so your tablet looks new for longer. Hand it down to younger family members when it’s time for a new device and it will still look fresh. A smooth, matt ceramic pearl coating shifts in colour depending on lighting conditions, making for a premium look at an affordable price point.

Pricing and availability