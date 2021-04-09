Nokia, it seems has reshaped its mobile strategy with the launch of a new range of mobiles that start at the bottom end of the price spectrum to all the way up to phones priced in the vicinity of Rs. 30,000 or so. The range starts with the very basic C10 and C20 hat start at around Rs. 7000 and Rs. 7900 respectively.

Next up, there is the G10 and G20 which again starts at Rs. 12,300 and Rs. 14,000 respectively. At the very top, there is the X10 which starts at about Rs. 27,400 while the X20 is priced around Rs. 31,000 for just the base model.

Nokia C10 specifications

The Nokia C10 comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ display having a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels. The display which boasts of 400 nits of peak brightness has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and has 2D Panda Glass for added protection. Powering the phone is a quad-core Unisoc SC7331e processor that is coupled to up 2 GB of memory and 32 GB of storage. The latter bit again is further expandable to 256 GB by way of microSD cards.

A single 5 MP camera having an f/2.2 aperture sits on the back, complete with an LED flash. The front too gets a 5 MP camera while there also is an LED flash for added clarity. Power comes from a 3000 mAh battery backed by a 10 W charger.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. There also is the Micro-USB port for charging and data transfer roles. The phone runs Android 11 right out of the box.

Color options – Grey and Light Purple

The sale starts in June.

Nokia C20 specifications

The C20 also comes with the same 6.51-inch HD+ display having a 20:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits of peak brightness, and 2D Panda Glass protection. Powering the phone, however, is the slightly more powerful octa-core Unisoc SC9863a SoC coupled to a max of 2 GB of RAM. For storage, there is a max of 32 GB on offer, which can be expanded up to 256 GB via microSD card.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is an FM Radio as well while the micro USB port allows for charging and data transfers. The C20 also runs Android 11 and is powered by a 3000 mAh battery backed by a 10 W charger.

Color options – Dark Blue and Sand.

The sale starts in June.

Nokia G10 specifications

The G10 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. On the other side of it lies the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC that is paired with up to 4 GB of memory and 64 GB of storage on the top model. Te latter is again expandable to 512 GB via microSD cards.

For optics, there is the triple camera setup at the rear comprising of a 13 MP primary sensor and a pair of 2 MP sensors for macro shooting and depth-sensing respectively. Then there is the 8 MP front shooter for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options with the G10 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is an FM Radio too, as is a USB Type-C port. Also, it’s a larger 5000 mAh battery powering the phone but is backed by the same 10 W charger as its C series siblings.

Another unique feature of the phone is that it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as a dedicated button for Google Assistant. The Phone runs Android 11.

Color options – Dusk and Night.

The sale starts in late April.

Nokia G20 specifications

The G20 shares a lot of similarities as the G10 but is powered by the more powerful MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. The top model features 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The display is the same 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone runs Android 11 and includes a 5050 mAh battery with a 10 W charger.

The G20 however has a more elaborate quad-camera setup at the rear. It comprises of a 48 MP primary camera, a 5 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a pair of 2 MP shooters for depth sensing and macro photography. The front shooter remains the same 8 MP though. There is OZO Audio onboard which Nokia said will allow for a more realistic audio experience while shooting videos.

For connectivity, the G20 offers the following options, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an FM radio. Similar to the G10, the G20 also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a dedicated button for Google Assistant.

Color options – Glacier and Night.

The sale starts in May.

Nokia X10 specifications

The new Nokia X series happens to be the most advanced and has the largest 6.67-inch display having full-HD+ resolution. The display comes with a punch-hole design and 20:9 aspect ratio, besides having 450 nits of peak brightness. Behind it lies a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. There also is the option to add another 512 GB via microSD cards.

The X10 again has a Carl Zeiss quad-camera setup at the rear comprising of a 48 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a pair of 2 MP sensors for depth shooting and macro shooting. Then there is OZO Audio on board too for recording videos. For selfies and video calls, there is the 8 MP fixed focus front shooter.

Connectivity options with the X10 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an FM radio. A unique feature of the phone is its IP52 rating for water and dust rating. Otherwise, there is the side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

The X10 runs Android 11 but comes with a slightly smaller 4,470 mAh battery. Fortunately, the battery is supported by an 18 W fast charging tech.

Color options – Forest and Snow.

The sale starts in June.

Nokia X20 specifications

The display is identical to that of the X10, with the processor too remains the same at Snapdragon 480 chipset. However, you have a max of 8 GB of RAM this time along with 128 GB of storage, which again can be stretched to a max of 512 GB via micro SD cards.

Optics is a more elaborate Zeiss-backed quad-camera support this time with a 64 MP primary sensor. Backing it up is a 5 MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a pair for 2 MP shooters for depth sensing and macro shooting. There also is the same OZO Audio support for better quality audio recording which shooting videos. For selfies and video conferencing, there is a 32 MP camera at the front.

Almost everything else remains the same as that of the X10, which includes connectivity options, battery, and other features.

Color options – Nordic Blue and Sun.

The sale starts in May.

Price breakup

Nokia C10 1 GB RAM + 16 GB storage model – EUR 79 (roughly Rs. 7,000)

Nokia C10 1 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 2 GB RAM + 16 GB model prices yet to be announced

Nokia C20 1 GB RAM + 16 GB storage model – EUR 89 (roughly Rs. 7,900)

Nokia C20 2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage model – price yet to be announced.

Nokia G10 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage model – EUR 139 (roughly Rs. 12,300)

Nokia G10 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage model – price yet to be announced.

Nokia G20 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage model – EUR 159 (roughly Rs. 14,000)

Nokia G20 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model – price yet to be announced.

Nokia X10 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage model – EUR 309 (roughly Rs. 27,400)

Nokia X10 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model – price yet to be announced

Nokia X10 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model – price yet to be announced

Nokia X20 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model – EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 31,000)

Nokia X20 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model – price yet to be announced.

Nokia hasn’t announced the India-specific launch details and pricing yet.