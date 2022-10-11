Nokia G11 Plus launched in India, in line with HMD Global’s commitment to longevity and dependability

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, announced the launch of exciting addition to the G-Series, Nokia G11 Plus. Building on the G-series success, the new Nokia G11 Plus, gets down to business, with signature build quality and updates ensuring longevity. It allows you to safely and securely dispose your phone, after years of use, with our recycling initiative.

Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President- India & MENA, HMD Global:

“At HMD Global, home of Nokia phones, we are strongly committed to building a more sustainable future. With the growing awareness about the consequences of early replacement of their smartphones on environment, people around the world are keeping their smartphones for longer. With Nokia G11 Plus, we have designed a proposition that specifically helps consumers keep their phone for longer with our promises; 3-day battery, three years of monthly security updates and two versions of Android updates to ensure your device is up to date. With twice as many security updates than competitor devices, delivered regularly, Nokia G11 Plus ensures your content and online activities are protected now and for years ahead.”

Nokia G11 Plus

Premium design at a wallet-friendly price point

Nokia G11 Plus packs its massive upto three-day battery in a slim Nordic design, giving you a license to forget to charge for an entire weekend and kick battery anxiety to the curb. Available on Nokia phones only, the Super Battery Saver will squeeze an extra few hours when you need it the most.[i] The tough polycarbonate body is rigorously tested for durability.

Camera for shots you can’t help but share

The 50MP camera is assisted by AI technology to produce clear, dynamic photos in any lighting conditions, so you can get creative. The Super Night algorithms mode will make sure details are clear in the darkest hours of the day.

An answer to people’s go-to screen size[ii], the 6.5” HD+ display hits the sweet spot – feels comfortable in the hand and fits nicely in the pocket. The seamless experience thanks to the 90Hz refresh rate makes Nokia G11 Plus a dream to browse and explore on.

Pricing and availability

Nokia G11 Plus is available in India starting 7th Oct 2022 in Lake Blue and Charcoal Grey options starting at INR 12499. It is available across retail outlets, Nokia.com and leading e-com websites.

Nokia T10 Wi-Fi was launched late last month and starting 15th Oct, Nokia T10 LTE variant would also be available across leading retail outlets, Nokia.com & other online portals.

Nokia T10 3/32 GB LTE at INR 12799

Nokia T10 4/64 GB LTE at INR 13999