Nokia has entered the ultra-low-priced smartphone segment in India with its new C01 Plus handset. Sporting an Rs. 5,999 price tag, the new 4G-ready C01 Plus comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ display while on the other side of it lies an octa-core 1.6 GHz processor. The phone offers 16 GB of storage and 2 GB of memory. It runs Android 11 Go Edition and features a 5 MP rear cam and 2 MP front shooter. HMD Global who is the current brand licensee of Nokia further added the phone will get security updates for two years post-launch.

Nokia C01 Plus specs in details

The 5.45-inch HD+ display of the Nokia C01 Plus is lit up by 720 x 1,440 pixels and has an 18:9 aspect ratio. The 16 GB of native storage onboard is further expandable to 128 GB via microSD cards. Then there is 2 GB of RAM that works in tandem with the 1.6 GHz octa-core Unisoc SC9863a processor that makes up the core of the smartphone.

A 5 MP HDR camera can be found on the rear while the front gets a 2 MP selfie shooter. Interestingly, both the cameras are assisted by an LED flash, something that is quite a novelty in the entry-level budget segment. The selfie also powers the face unlock feature as well. Further, the 3000 mAh battery which Nokia said can provide for day-long usage is user-removable as well.

The sensors the phone comes with include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. The phone sports a polycarbonate build that is reinforced by a metal chassis on the inside.

Nokia C01 Plus pricing details and availability

The Nokia C01 won’t dig too deep a hole in your pockets, priced as it is a quite modest Rs. 5,999. The phone also comes bundled with Jio-exclusive offers which include an instant 10 percent price support. What that means is the price gets reduced to Rs. 5,399 if bought via the MyJio app or supported retail outlets.

The C01 Plus comes in shades of Blue and Purple.